Ukraine

Helping in Kropyvnytskyi [EN/UK]

Kirovohrad Regional Organization of Ukrainian Red Cross is constantly involved in providing assistance:

  • conducts first aid training, informs about mine danger, first psychological aid and provides other important information;

  • receives, sorts and dispenses to internally displaced persons food, medicine, clothing, hygiene products, diapers, and other essential items;

  • helps with the organization of transportation of people across Ukraine;

  • acquires new volunteers to Ukrainian Red Cross.

