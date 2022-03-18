Ukraine
Helping in Kropyvnytskyi [EN/UK]
Kirovohrad Regional Organization of Ukrainian Red Cross is constantly involved in providing assistance:
conducts first aid training, informs about mine danger, first psychological aid and provides other important information;
receives, sorts and dispenses to internally displaced persons food, medicine, clothing, hygiene products, diapers, and other essential items;
helps with the organization of transportation of people across Ukraine;
acquires new volunteers to Ukrainian Red Cross.