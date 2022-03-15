Helping in Kharkiv

For the 18th day in a row, Ukrainian Red Cross in Kharkiv has been providing constant assistance to the needy:

organized a call-center to collect lists of needs from the population;

brings food and medicines through the city to needy people, especially elderly and children. Every day, volunteers manage to help more than 600 people according to their requests;

provides humanitarian assistance to people who are currently temporarily at subway stations, bomb shelters and other shelters;

collects long-term storage and preservation products, warm clothes, medicines for further transfer to the affected population;

transmit humanitarian aid to the settlements in Kharkiv oblast (to Slatino, Bohodukhiv, Mala Danylivka, Merefa yesterday);