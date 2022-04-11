Ukraine
Helping in Chernihiv (29.03.2022)
In Chernihiv, volunteers and employees of Ukrainian Red Cross:
- provide assistance – food, clothing, hygiene products, warm blankets, child and adult diapers, medicines;
- transport people with disabilities to safer places;
- delivered 75 meal kits, hygiene products, child and adult diapers, baby food to homes for people with disabilities;
- help the affected people in bomb shelters;
More than 1,200 meal kits have already been distributed to people.
- water is delivered daily to the city hospitals and people (there is no water supply in the city). Around 10 m3 of drinking water are delivered daily.
- volunteers of the Emergency response team brought hot lunches and food to the psychoneurological hospital until it became occupied;
- food, hot lunches, medicines, dressings, film for closing broken windows are delivered to medical institutions of the city;
- transported about 80 people to safer places;
- the car of Ukrainian Red Cross accompanied the evacuation of children from medical institutions and wounded civilians to Kyiv;
- in cooperation with local health department and pharmacies, more than 300 families received medication.
Assistance is also provided in Nizhyn and Pryluky. There are 5 employees and about 60 volunteers, who deliver drinking water, medicines, hygiene products, food, clothing, warm blankets and other important things to people.