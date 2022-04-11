Helping in Chernihiv (29.03.2022)

In Chernihiv, volunteers and employees of Ukrainian Red Cross:

provide assistance – food, clothing, hygiene products, warm blankets, child and adult diapers, medicines;

transport people with disabilities to safer places;

delivered 75 meal kits, hygiene products, child and adult diapers, baby food to homes for people with disabilities;

help the affected people in bomb shelters;

More than 1,200 meal kits have already been distributed to people.

water is delivered daily to the city hospitals and people (there is no water supply in the city). Around 10 m3 of drinking water are delivered daily.

volunteers of the Emergency response team brought hot lunches and food to the psychoneurological hospital until it became occupied;

food, hot lunches, medicines, dressings, film for closing broken windows are delivered to medical institutions of the city;

transported about 80 people to safer places;

the car of Ukrainian Red Cross accompanied the evacuation of children from medical institutions and wounded civilians to Kyiv;

in cooperation with local health department and pharmacies, more than 300 families received medication.

Assistance is also provided in Nizhyn and Pryluky. There are 5 employees and about 60 volunteers, who deliver drinking water, medicines, hygiene products, food, clothing, warm blankets and other important things to people.