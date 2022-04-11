Ukraine

Helping in Chernihiv (29.03.2022)

In Chernihiv, volunteers and employees of Ukrainian Red Cross:

  • provide assistance – food, clothing, hygiene products, warm blankets, child and adult diapers, medicines;
  • transport people with disabilities to safer places;
  • delivered 75 meal kits, hygiene products, child and adult diapers, baby food to homes for people with disabilities;
  • help the affected people in bomb shelters;

More than 1,200 meal kits have already been distributed to people.

  • water is delivered daily to the city hospitals and people (there is no water supply in the city). Around 10 m3 of drinking water are delivered daily.
  • volunteers of the Emergency response team brought hot lunches and food to the psychoneurological hospital until it became occupied;
  • food, hot lunches, medicines, dressings, film for closing broken windows are delivered to medical institutions of the city;
  • transported about 80 people to safer places;
  • the car of Ukrainian Red Cross accompanied the evacuation of children from medical institutions and wounded civilians to Kyiv;
  • in cooperation with local health department and pharmacies, more than 300 families received medication.

Assistance is also provided in Nizhyn and Pryluky. There are 5 employees and about 60 volunteers, who deliver drinking water, medicines, hygiene products, food, clothing, warm blankets and other important things to people.

