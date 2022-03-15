Helping in Chernihiv

Volunteers and employees of Ukrainian Red Cross in Chernihiv:

brought humanitarian aid to the affected population: food, clothing, hygiene products, warm blankets, etc. So far, more than 400 meal kits have been delivered (flour, yeast, cereals, pasta, oil, sugar, fish preserves, stews, cookies, tea);

transported more than 40 people with disability from dangerous places to bomb shelters;

helped the population that has been in bomb shelters for more than a week;

delivered food, hot lunches, medicines to medical facilities;

accompanied the evacuation of children with chronic diseases to Kyiv;