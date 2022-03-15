Ukraine

Helping in Chernihiv

Volunteers and employees of Ukrainian Red Cross in Chernihiv:

  • brought humanitarian aid to the affected population: food, clothing, hygiene products, warm blankets, etc. So far, more than 400 meal kits have been delivered (flour, yeast, cereals, pasta, oil, sugar, fish preserves, stews, cookies, tea);

  • transported more than 40 people with disability from dangerous places to bomb shelters;

  • helped the population that has been in bomb shelters for more than a week;

  • delivered food, hot lunches, medicines to medical facilities;

  • accompanied the evacuation of children with chronic diseases to Kyiv;

  • volunteers of the Emergency Response Team delivered hot lunches to the half-destroyed and blocked psychoneurological hospital.

There is no gas, heating, water and electricity supply in Chernihiv.

