Helping the casualties with state emergency service of Ukraine [EN/UK]

Helping the casualties with State Emergency Service of Ukraine at the site of house shelling in Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital

Today at 06:16 SES received a report about the collapse of a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. As a result, the 12th and technical floors of the building collapsed, fires broke out on the balconies of four floors, and the neighboring 9-storey building was partially damaged.

Units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine evacuated 37 people, including 2 injured. Six volunteers of the Emergency Response Team of Ukrainian Red Cross went to the scene and set up a heating tent. Volunteers provided first aid and first psychological aid to 15 persons.