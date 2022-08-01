Ukraine

HelpAge: Needs of Older People in Ukraine - July 2022

Millions of older people at risk of being overlooked in Ukraine

Prioritise older people for an inclusive humanitarian response

One in four people in Ukraine are over 60-years-old. Even before the escalation of the war in February, a third of all people affected were the over-60s, making it the world’s oldest humanitarian crisis.

To provide a snapshot of the current needs, 569 displaced adults (218 over 60) were interviewed by HelpAge International using a short multi-sectoral needs assessment between 6 to 11 May 2022. The data collection occurred across the three oblasts of Lvivska (36%) and Chernivetska (31%) in western Ukraine, and Dnipropetrovska (34%) in central Ukraine.

