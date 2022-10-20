Help for more than half a million people while the situation in Ukraine worsens

The situation in Ukraine is worsening significantly as Russia continues to attack civilians and civilian infrastructure in major Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv. Regardless of Russia's actions, we at People in Need will continue to help the most affected. We are focussed on humanitarian aid, delivering food and drinking water, and conducting small and medium repairs to houses to help people survive winter. At the same time, we are also focusing on education and rehabilitation of schools in the Sumy Oblast. In the last month alone, we have fixed the water system in several settlements, including recently liberated areas where people did not have access to water, electricity, gas, communication, and other essential services for many months.

Since the start of the invasion, we have provided aid to more than 500 thousand people worth more than €40 million, and we have 264 colleagues on the ground.

We are still providing direct assistance to Ukrainian refugees in ten regions of the Czech Republic. In September, we supported 3,079 people and served another 849 at the Ukrainian helpline. More than 1,300 participants have already joined our language course for Ukrainian teaching assistants.

Please read the latest summary of our assistance in Ukraine and the Czech Republic over the past month.