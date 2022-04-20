Health Partners International of Canada rallies local community and pharmaceutical industry for large shipment to help the people of Ukraine

OAKVILLE, ON, April 18, 2022 – Health Partners International of Canada (HPIC), an Oakville-based charity that works to improve access to healthcare in vulnerable communities around the world, is gearing up to deploy a shipment of nearly 50,000 essential medicines to Ukraine as part of its ongoing emergency response.

On April 22, 2022, the generous team at AstraZeneca will be packing Humanitarian Medical Kits consisting of thousands of dollars-worth of urgently needed medical treatments at HPIC's Distribution Centre.

"HPIC's efforts in Ukraine are going full steam ahead," says HPIC President, Lois Brown. "We are so grateful to have the support and involvement of partners, donors and our local community leaders who understand the importance of our work. Our mission to restore health and renew hope is needed more than ever."

The Humanitarian Medical Kits to be packed are part of HPIC's larger, ongoing Ukraine response. Over the coming months, in collaboration with various partners, HPIC hopes to send a total of 400 Humanitarian Medical Kits amounting to approximately of $2.4 million worth of medicines. Thanks to all our pharma partners, medicines continue to be mobilized. Partners who have joined efforts in Ukraine are Apotex, Auro Pharma, Bausch Health Canada, GSK Canada, Jamp Pharma, J&J Consumer Canada, Nora Pharma, Pfizer Canada, Pharmascience, RW Consumer, Sandoz Canada, Sterimax, Teva Canada, Viatris Canada, Vita Health and member associations, Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association and Medtech Canada. AstraZeneca has also contributed funding, medicines and are the first pharma partner to send employees to volunteer their time and effort to pack medicines in the HPIC warehouse.

HPIC remains committed to sending medical aid thanks to the financial support of our Canadian donors. Foundations, corporations, community groups and individuals are also a critical part of this work.

Canadians interested in contributing to HPIC's Ukraine Response can do so by visiting www.hpicanada.ca/donate and donating to the 'Ukraine Emergency Response' fund. A donation of $600 allows us to mobilize a Humanitarian Medical Kit with 600 medical treatments.

