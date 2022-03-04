Health Partners International of Canada launches Ukraine Response with first deployment of Emergency Humanitarian Medical Kits

OAKVILLE, ON, March 4, 2022 -- Today, Health Partners International of Canada (HPIC) launched its official response to Ukraine with a first shipment of Emergency Humanitarian Medical Kits from its Oakville Distribution Centre.

The first shipment is destined for the Medyka Crossing in Poland and will be transported by Canadian Medical Assistance Teams (CMAT), with additional shipments planned for the coming weeks. The Emergency Humanitarian Medical Kits contain basic but essential medicines such as antibiotics, antihypertensives, anti-inflammatories, analgesics and first aid.

"The Emergency Humanitarian Medical Kits will provide critical medical relief to families fleeing the war in Ukraine," says HPIC Interim President, Lois Brown. "We are grateful for CMAT's partnership in getting these medicines into the hands of Ukrainian people who have been forced from their homes. We will continue to do all we can to send relief to the people of Ukraine."

HPIC is currently working with more partners to identify the specialized medical needs of Ukrainians in-country and in bordering refugee settlements to prepare additional medical aid.

Canadians looking to support relief efforts in Ukraine can do so now by making a donation to HPIC's 'Ukraine Emergency Response' fund at https://hpicanada.ca/donate/.

About Health Partners International Canada (HPIC)

Health Partners International of Canada (HPIC) improves the health and well-being of more than one million people around the world every year. HPIC works with many partners, including Canadian health care professionals, government and non-government organizations, companies, foundations and everyday Canadians to bring health to children and families living in vulnerable communities. As the only Canadian charity licensed by Health Canada to handle and distribute donated medicines, HPIC is uniquely positioned to partner with the pharmaceutical industry to support its purpose of strengthening global health systems and providing long-term, sustainable access to quality healthcare for all.