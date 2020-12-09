Health Cluster Ukraine 2020: Outcomes of the Cluster Coordination Performance Monitoring – Partners’ Assessment

Background

The Cluster Performance Assessment was implemented though the online survey and aims at assessing the performance of the cluster in achieving its core functions, as agreed by the IAS. It is articulated around the six core functions and sub-functions of the cluster, and the accountability of the cluster to affected populations.

In total, 15 organisations responded to the survey (35 per cent response-rate), including 10 international NGOs, 4 UN organizations and 1organization identifiedas “other”. 14 organizations which completed the survey are cluster members and one organization is a cluster observer.