HCT Strategy on Centrality of Protection in Humanitarian Action in Ukraine, May to December 2022

CONTEXT AND RATIONALE

The humanitarian context in Ukraine is unique amongst today’s crises. The launch in February 2022 by the Russian Federation of a full-scale military invasion, which has followed eight years of armed conflict in eastern Ukraine, has already affected millions of Ukrainians, many of them civilians, displaced millions of peoples, caused civilian deaths and injuries, and damage to civilian buildings, including hospitals, schools, and homes. The current situation remains directly tied to the impact of prolonged military operations, predominantly happening into urban environment where intense hostilities have been conducted with a critical lack of distinction between civilian and military objectives resulting into a wide impact on civilian casualties and exacerbating human suffering, separation of communities, internal displacement, damage on infrastructure, high levels of landmine and unexploded ordnance-contamination.

The nature of this crisis fundamentally challenges compliance and respect with International Humanitarian and Human Rights Law as well as normative principles related to the protection of civilians. The ongoing armed violence in Eastern Ukraine and rapidly deteriorating security environment in civilian living space is putting hundreds of thousands of people’s lives at risk. The international armed conflict between the Federation of Russia and Ukraine must be governed by International Humanitarian Law, including the Geneva Conventions and Additional Protocol I, which apply to all parties to the armed conflict, obligating them to always distinguish between civilians and combatants, and to take precautions to protect civilians and other non-combatants from the hazards of war.

A series of worrying developments has increased the level of humanitarian needs in Ukraine. Of particular concern are:

Full-scale military operation in eastern Ukraine with excessive impact and threats to the physical security of civilians involving cluster munitions and the disproportionate use of explosive weapons in urban environment, including internationally banned weapons.

Interference by the parties to the conflict of access to humanitarian assistance and limiting access to food, medicine, education, and adequate housing.

The limited measures taken by the parties to the conflict in avoiding the recurrence of breaches of their obligations to prevent violations of the rights and unnecessary harm on civilians in accordance with the letter and the spirit of IHL and IHRL.

The security constraints in areas directly affected by the conflict and in areas outside of Government control, combined with bureaucratic impediments on the delivery of humanitarian assistance to affected populations.

The lack or limited knowledge by the parties to the conflict, local authorities and relief providers about the nature and operating principles for humanitarian action context, which require a clear distinction from military action.

The need to ensure a human rights-based approach in the provision of support to the Government of Ukraine in its efforts to assist affected populations and promote humanitarian principles with national counterparts for delivery of assistance to affected peoples.

The scale of displacement, dynamic and underscoring complex protection issues to which humanitarian assistance to Internally Displaced Peoples must address their most urgent needs and identify opportunities for long-term durable solutions.

Against this backdrop, the HCT Protection Strategy Working Group has developed this Protection Strategy to support the humanitarian response. It will strategically leverage the resources of the HCT to establish a system to address protection within assistance delivery, promote legal norms, advocacy, confidential representations, and humanitarian diplomacy to ensure a coherent protection approach that addresses the causes and consequences of violations and abuses of International Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law, including those contain in the Convention of the rights of the child and its protocols. The HCT’s Protection Strategy takes stocks of the previous HCT Protection Strategic framework (2019 – 2021) that already captured some of those existing challenges, to allow the HCT, protection partners and other duty bearers to 1) strengthen evidence based advocacy support on the most critical protection risks, 2) promote accountability for obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law with the parties to the conflict and other humanitarian duty bearers, and 3) ensure that all collective actions assisting conflict affected peoples, including Internally Displaced Peoples and those remaining to address immediate and longer-term protection needs.