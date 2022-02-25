Habitat for Humanity issues statements on the Ukraine crisis

**Bratislava, Slovakia **(Feb. 24, 2022) — Habitat for Humanity International today issued the following statements in response to the Ukraine crisis:

Jonathan T. M. Reckford, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity International

"We at Habitat for Humanity continue to pray for the people of Ukraine as we watch the disturbing images of deadly attacks on the country. We are deeply concerned that the violence will claim more lives and force more families from their homes.

Our partners in Odessa, who are leading work around energy-efficiency in housing, today reported that their staff are safe. But they are understandably shaken by deadly rocket attacks less than 150 miles away. We stand in solidarity with them and all the other people working tirelessly in Ukraine to ensure more people have access to decent housing.

As an organization that builds homes, communities and hope, Habitat for Humanity is calling for an end to the violence that threatens all three."

Rick Hathaway, Vice President, Europe and the Middle East, Habitat for Humanity International

"Habitat for Humanity leaders in Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia have started contingency planning in the event large numbers of people are forced out of their communities in Ukraine and into neighboring countries. In the meantime, we will continue praying for peace and an end to the conflict so that families can remain in the places they call home."