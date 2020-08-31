Guidance Note on Community Based Protection in Ukraine, August 2020 [EN/RU/UK]

BACKGROUND

• In Ukraine, internally displaced people (IDPs), host communities as well as conflict-affected people are experiencing the consequences of the sixth year of an active conflict. In order to contribute to peacebuilding and social cohesion, a growing number of Protection Cluster partners are implementing community-based protection (CBP) programmes. This guidance note aims to promote a common understanding of CBP amongst the humanitarian and development community, shares good practices from Ukraine and suggests key actions for effective community-based protection programming.

What is community-based protection?

• Community-based protection is a continuous process that seeks to engage communities meaningfully and substantively in all aspects of protection programming, as analysts, evaluators and implementers. CBP therefore uses a community-based approach to programming, which emphasizes the community’s selfdetermination and capacity without removing the need for humanitarian actors to provide more formal protection support.

• CBP facilitates the empowerment of communities to obtain their rights safely and with dignity. It involves adopting a rights-based approach that recognizes that all IDPs and conflict-affected people are rights holders.

Through CBP, crisis-affected communities and the actors who assist them can identify the most serious protection risks, explore their causes and effects and jointly decide how to prevent and respond to them.

Priority should be given to working with existing community-based structures before creating new structures that might negatively impact the sustainability of CBP interventions.

• Community-based protection recognizes that some protection problems may pre-exist a humanitarian emergency and may be exacerbated by it (e.g. domestic violence; neglect of persons with specific needs, and exclusion and discrimination).

Why does it matter?

• The link between communities and protection is mutually reinforcing. Working through community mechanisms enhances protection and enhanced protection in turn strengthens communities.

• CBP generates effective and sustainable protection outcomes and improves the lives and resilience of affected communities by identifying protection gaps through consultation and strengthening local capacity.

• Understanding communities and putting them at the core of programming contributes to the ‘do no harm’ principle and ensures that programmes do not inadvertently leave people and communities worse off.

Engaging IDP and conflict-affected communities in their own protection promotes decision making and also helps to achieve durable solutions.