Grim milestone reached in Ukraine: 1,000 children confirmed killed or injured

KYIV, 6 September 2022 — The number of children confirmed killed or injured in Ukraine passed 1,000 today, a grim milestone after six months of war, Save the Children said today.

Since 24 February, an average of five children have been killed or injured in Ukraine every day, according to a Save the Children analysis of verified UN data. At least 372 children have been killed and 635 children injured in the six months since the war escalated.

As fighting continues across urban centres in the east and south of the country and the threat of airstrikes continues nationwide, many children are still sheltering inside buildings that are coming under attack --- those who survive are at severe risk of physical and emotional harm.

The hostilities across the country have reduced some neighbourhoods into rubble, with the country estimated to be suffering US$4.5 billion worth of damage every week. More than 100,000 buildings in the country are estimated to be damaged, including more than 2,400 education facilities.

Sonia Khush, Save the Children's Country Director in Ukraine, said:

"This grim milestone marks another dark day in this senseless war. Innocent children are being injured and killed nearly every day in Ukraine.

"Ruthless violence, including the use of explosive weapons in urban areas, has taken a big toll on children over the past six months. This is on top of eight brutal years of conflict in the east of the country.

"Our teams inside Ukraine continue to witness the devastating impact this war is having on children and families who have endured more than eight years of conflict. The world must act now."

Save the Children is calling on all parties to the conflict adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law, including those on proportionality and discrimination in the targeting and carrying out of operations.

Inside Ukraine, Save the Children and local partners are providing shelter, food, cash, fuel, psychological support, and baby and hygiene kits to displaced families.

Save the Children has been operating in Ukraine since 2014, delivering humanitarian aid to children and their families. It is now supporting refugee families across Europe and helping children to access education and other critical services.

