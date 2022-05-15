Green, inclusive and just recovery pathways part of UNDP and Government of Ukraine talks today in Kyiv [EN/UK]

UNDP reaffirmed its support to Ukrainian government and people in tackling devastating socio-economic impact of the war by expanding ongoing joint activities and forging new areas for cooperation.

KYIV, 14 May 2022 – The head of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine met with the Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration to explore additional avenues of partnership through which the UN agency could further advance its technical support to strengthen the Government’s Recovery and Development Plan.

Manal Fouani, UNDP Ukraine acting Resident Representative, updated Vice Prime Minister, Olha Stefanishyna, on UNDP’s Resilience Building and Recovery programme launched as a response to the war in Ukraine.

“The war is threatening to turn Ukraine’s development progress in reverse. UNDP estimates close to 20 years of progress could be lost, if this war continues and hence our call for immediate peace,” Fouani said. “The government leadership and vision for recovery to build forward better are remarkable. Investments made in the development spheres in Ukraine have largely contributed to better crisis coordination and management. UNDP stands ready to contribute to bringing Ukraine back on its development trajectory.”

The two discussed how the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Office established pre-war, with help from UNDP, will play a very important role in the recovery, which is green, just, and inclusive, as well as the strategic vision for its work considering the changed context of the security situation in Ukraine.

Fouani and Stefanishyna went on to discuss cooperation between UNDP and the government in the areas of recovery planning, mine action, resilience building in a green, inclusive, just and digital manner in line with the EU Association Agreement and EU’s Green Deal and green financing.

Fouani thanked the Vice Prime Minister for the cooperation between UNDP and the government, both in past and ongoing areas of activity.

Yuliia Samus, Communications Team Leader, UNDP in Ukraine, Yuliia.Samus@undp.org