Government of Japan provides USD 4.2 million through UN and ICRC projects for recovery and support of vulnerable population in eastern Ukraine [EN/UK]

Kyiv, Ukraine (2 July 2020) – For already 7 years in a row the Government of Japan has been providing financial assistance to support people and affected communities in eastern Ukraine. In 2020 Japan will allocate USD 4.2 million to deliver assistance through five projects that will be implemented by 4 United Nations agencies and the International Committee of the Red Cross. Within a firm and long-standing cooperation with the government of Japan and government of Ukraine, the United Nations in Ukraine and the International Committee of Red Cross will continue addressing humanitarian needs of the most vulnerable people and work for recovery of the eastern regions of Ukraine Ukraine. Press conference, dedicated to launch of new financial aid by Japan, took place on Wednesday, 1 July in the Cabinet of Ministers with the participation of vice-prime-minister of reintegration of temporarily occupied territories, Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine and representatives of ICRC and the UN. “Japan stands firm on the position of supporting the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine and has been actively and continuously providing support to Ukraine since its independence. While Ukraine is still facing challenges ahead, let me assure you that the Government and the people of Japan are committed to continue their support to the people of Ukraine. - noted Ambassador of Japan in Ukraine Mr. Takashi Kurai. - Japan’s assistance to independent Ukraine over the last 29 years has reached 3.1 billion USD in a wide range of areas. This includes 1.87 billion USD of assistance to the Eastern Ukraine since 2014. One of the priorities of Japan’s assistance today is to improve safety, security and welfare of the local residents in Donetsk and Luhansk regions”.

Today, Japan’s support to eastern regions includes development of the local SME businesses, renovation of damaged houses for IDPs, provision of medical equipment, enhancing people’s economic safety. Mr. Oleksiy Reznikov, Vice Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine wholeheartedly expressed his gratitude to the Government of Japan and international partners for their continuous support and long-term successful cooperation: “On behalf of my Ministry, the government and people of Ukraine I would like to express my profound gratitude to Japan and our international partners – ICRC and the UN. Everything that you do has a crucial humanitarian value for Ukraine. Today the Japan’s government is providing its financial support for the people and about people, just as teams of UN and ICRC in Ukraine do. They are our friends – a true ambassadors of warmth, empathy and love which they bring all to the people suffering today from the hybrid war. We enjoy our partnership with you, and we stay committed to ensure all the necessary support for everyone who is living now in a conflict zone”. As per UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, this year Japan-funded projects, implemented by the UN, will be focused on a wide range of assistance: “Today I note great progress, achieved jointly with the generous support of the Government of Japan and in cooperation with the Government of Ukraine, which is highly evaluated by beneficiaries - people and communities of eastern Ukraine, severely affected by the conflict. – said Osnat Lubrani, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine. – This year UN projects on the east of Ukraine, funded by the government of Japan, will be focused on increasing job opportunities and access to business skills for conflict-affected people, on development of micro, small and medium enterprises sector in the eastern regions of Ukraine and creation of new jobs. As in previous years, we will be procuring medical equipment to improve quality of care in the Military Medical Clinical Centres under the Ministry of Defence”. Since 2014, the UN through its agencies, implemented Japan-funded programmes that included reconstruction of more than 30 socio-economic infrastructure facilities in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, including bridges, pump stations, healthcare facilities, rehabilitation centres and schools. Almost 3000 jobs were created for the conflict-affected population; 350 small and medium enterprises were supported through grant programmes; 6500 people developed business skills that improved their employability during 2015-2020.

«Becoming a significant contributor to the ICRC since February 2009, Japan’s assistance today helps the ICRC to provide necessary protection and assist people in Ukraine, and in other countries at war. In Ukraine, Japan contributions help the ICRC tend to urgent needs of civilians caught by the conflict on both sides of the line of contact in the east of the country by contributing to restore and maintain their access to services, in particular, water and healthcare, by improving their living conditions, when their housing is damaged by the hostilities, and by protecting their livelihoods. Thanks to the contributions of donors such as Japan, the ICRC can pursue its humanitarian response in a neutral and impartial manner, - noted Ms. Angelique Appeyroux, Head of Operations at ICRC Ukraine».

In 2020 Japan-funded projects in the amount of USD 4.23 mln will be implemented by: - the International Committee of the Red Cross in Ukraine in the amount of 0.44 million US dollars - four UN agencies in Ukraine: - the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) - 0.91 million US dollars, - the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) - 0.27 million US dollars, - the International Organization for Migration (IOM) - 0.87 million US dollars; - the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) - 1.74 million US dollars. Since 2014 the total amount of Japan’s assistance to the eastern Ukraine, implemented through UN projects, has reached 51.4 million USD.

*For more information, please contact:**

Ministry of Reintegration of Temporary Occupied Territories of Ukraine: press@mtot.gov.ua

Embassy of Japan in Ukraine: toiawase@kv.mofa.go.jp;

United Nations in Ukraine: olena.laba@un.org

International Committee of Red Cross in Ukraine: sbajrambasic@icrc.org