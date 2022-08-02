Good Neighbors Ukraine Humanitarian Snapshot (2 March 2022 - 2 August 2022)

A week after the start of the war, Good Neighbors dispatched the GN emergency response team on 3 March 2022 for initial needs assessments at two borders points in Giurgiulești and Isaccea in Romania. Meetings with local authorities, international and civil society organizations helped determine the extent and logistics of support needed in the region. Emergency relief items (food and non-food), transportation, child protection, and shelter were identified as the core areas for relief operations.

In collaboration with local and international partners on the ground, Good Neighbors has implemented emergency response in the areas in Romania, namely, in Galati, Isaccea, Suceava and Constanta. In Ukraine, Good Neighbors has proactively delivered emergency aid in the areas including Reni, Kiliya, Odessa, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, Kyiv, Bucha, Donetsk and Kharkiv with a budget of $2.43 million.

Over the course of 160 days, Good Neighbors has provided emergency food and non-food supplies to 100,210 Ukrainians, supported transportation for 2,246 refugees and implemented mental health and psychosocial support for 3,998 Ukrainian children. Our work within Romania and inside Ukraine continues to make a real positive impact for countless Ukrainian refugees, the majority of which are women and children.

Read our full report Good Neighbors 100 days Emergency Response to the Ukraine Crisis.