GIEWS Country Brief: Ukraine 29-May-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Slightly below‑average production prospects for 2020 wheat crop

Planting of the 2020 spring cereal crops, accounting for about half of the total annual cereal production, started at the beginning of April under drier‑than‑average weather conditions. Improved rains from early May increased soil moisture levels and benefitted crop establishment. Planting of spring barley, wheat and oats was completed in mid‑May, over slightly above‑average areas. Sowing of the 2020 maize crop is expected to be completed by end‑May and the area planned to be sown is officially set at a record of 5.2 million hectares. Crops are expected to be harvested from August.

Despite the difficulties related to the countrywide lockdown and movement restrictions due to the COVID-19 emergency (see box below), planting operations of the 2020 crops were not reported to be affected.

Harvesting of the 2020 winter cereals, mainly wheat, planted between late August and October 2019, is expected to begin in July. Favourable rains in May are reported to have benefitted winter wheat crops, amounting to about 95 percent of the total annual wheat production, but to have only partially reversed the effects of the scarce precipitation in March and April.

Given that the total area sown with wheat, winter and spring, is estimated at a near‑average level of 6.6 million hectares, the 2020 aggregate wheat output is tentatively forecast at 25 million tonnes, 5 percent below the average level.