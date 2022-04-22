GIEWS Country Brief: Ukraine: 22-April-2022

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Production prospects of 2022 winter crops hampered by low availability of inputs, delivery challenges, difficult physical access to fields due to the war and eventual labour shortages Forecast for cereal exports in 2021/22 reduced, amid port closures, damage to infrastructure and implementation of government policies to secure sufficient domestic supplies As of early March 2022, about 12 million people estimated to be in need of life saving assistance

Uncertain production prospects for 2022 winter crops

The 2022 winter crops (wheat and rapeseed), for harvesting from June onwards, were sown last October. Although drier‑than‑average conditions delayed planting operations in some regions, the area sown to winter wheat was estimated at an above‑average level. Weather conditions during the winter (mid‑November to February) were overall favourable and crops have resumed growth after dormancy in mid‑March. Following below‑average precipitation amounts in March, rain levels returned to normal and, as at the first dekad of April, soil moisture amounts were reported to be near average in most croplands. (1)

The escalation of the conflict in late February 2022 casts uncertainty over the harvest of winter crops. Active fighting resulted in population displacements, restricted the movements of people and prevented farmers from attending to their fields.

As of March 2022, it was estimated that about 20 percent of the area planted to the 2022 winter crops may not be harvested as a result of direct destruction, constrained access to fields, labour shortages and/or lack of economic resources. Similarly, national yields are expected to fall by about 10 percent compared to the average level due to delayed or missed application of fertilizers and inability to control pests and diseases. (2)

Planting of sunflower seed and spring cereal crops, including maize, started in April and, despite being constrained by fuel shortages, it is currently progressing across the country on fields without the remnants of the war. According to estimates by the Ministry of Agriculture, as of 18 April 2022, planting of spring crops was completed on 2.5 million hectares, or 17.6 percent of the projected sown area (corresponding to about 80 percent of the area planted to spring crops in 2021). (3) Despite seed and fertilizer stocks being sufficient for 70‑80 percent of the needs, considering anticipated decreases in planted areas, safe delivery of inputs to farmers may not be guaranteed. For both maize and sunflower seed, plantings may decline by 30 percent compared to 2021, with yields likely to decrease by 20 percent below the average levels. (4)

Reduced forecast for cereal exports in 2021/22, amid port closures, damage to infrastructure and implementation of government policies

As of late March 2022, total cereal exports in the 2021/22 marketing year (July/June) are forecast to drop at a below‑average level of 46 million tonnes. Wheat and maize shipments are forecast at 19 million tonnes and 21 million tonnes, respectively, only slightly above the levels already exported up to 24 February 2022, when the war started. Exports virtually stopped since the escalation of tensions due to port closures and damages to transport and storage infrastructure.

Some quantities are still exportable by rail via western borders, but the capacity, coupled with logistical challenges caused by different railway gauges, is unlikely to make up for the lost maritime exports. In the past, about 300 000 tonnes of agricultural commodities were exported via rail per month. (5)

Based on FAO's forecasts for the ongoing 2021/22 season (July/June) before the start of the war and on the pace of exports, the country was initially expected to export approximately 6 million tonnes of wheat and 14 million tonnes of maize between March and June 2022. (6)

In early March 2022, the government suspended the exports of some food products, including oats, buckwheat, millet, rye, barley, rapeseed, meat, sugar and salt. The decision was taken to safeguard domestic food supplies amid the ongoing conflict. In addition, export licensing requirements were introduced for other commodities, including wheat and meslin (FPMA Food Policy).

About 12 million people in need of life‑saving assistance

Already prior to the start of the war, about 1.5 million people had been displaced as a result of the near eight‑year conflict in the eastern areas and about 1.1 million people were in need of food and livelihood assistance. The ongoing conflict is increasing humanitarian needs within the country as well as in neighbouring countries where displaced populations are seeking refuge. As of 20 April 2022, about 5.1 million people, (7) mostly women and children, had been forced to abandon their homes and flee across borders to safety, with over 2.8 million refugees crossing borders with Poland.

According to the Ukraine Flash Appeal 2022, issued on 1 March 2022 by the United Nations, about 12 million people in the country were estimated to be in need of life‑saving assistance. In addition, given the scale and direction of ongoing hostilities, 18 million people were projected to be affected, including up to 6.7 million anticipated to be newly internally displaced people. Currently, western parts of the country are reporting large numbers of IDPs, which are putting a strain on local resources. Reports indicate that a large share of refugees have private host accommodations set up in their destination countries, which are often different from their entry countries. However, as the wave of refugees without prearranged hosts intensifies, humanitarian needs in the host countries will increase.

The violence has escalated rapidly and it is extremely difficult to predict the evolution of the war and its effect on lives, livelihoods, food security and nutrition. (8) Food security conditions remain particularly concerning in besieged cities, many of them suffering constrained humanitarian access.

The prevalence and severity of domestic food insecurity will depend on the length and scale of the conflict and urban areas are likely to be more affected as most rural dwellers typically cultivate some land to produce food to supplement their household's diets.

As food access, production and overall food availability deteriorate, efforts to bolster agricultural production and the functioning of food supply chains will be critical in averting a food crisis in 2022 and into 2023. Under its updated Rapid Response Plan, FAO requires USD 115.4 million to scale up its support to reach 979 320 small farmers and medium‑sized producers in the country through December 2022 to boost food availability and access.

Disclaimer: The designations employed and the presentation of material in this information product do not imply the expression of any opinion whatsoever on the part of FAO concerning the legal status of any country, territory, city or area or of its authorities, or concerning the delimitation of its frontiers or boundaries.

