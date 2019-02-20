GIEWS Country Brief: Ukraine 20-February-2019

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Winter cereals for 2019 harvest in dormancy stage

Winter crops, to be harvested between July and August 2019, entered the dormancy phase in late November and, as of early February, weather conditions were reported to be favourable, with a thick snow cover protecting crops from frosts.

The planted area with winter cereals, mostly wheat, is officially estimated at 7.6 million hectares, slightly above the five-year average.

Record maize production in 2018

Harvesting of 2018 cereals finalized by mid-November and aggregate cereal production is estimated at 69 million tonnes, 9 percent above the five-year average. The upsurge is mainly due to a record output of maize, set at 35.6 million tonnes, 24 percent above the average level, due to a larger planted area and abundant rainfall in July, which resulted in higher yields. Wheat output in 2018 is estimated at the near average level of 24.6 million tonnes, while barley production is set at 7.4 million tonnes, 14 percent below the average, as yields were reduced by unfavourable weather conditions during the crop-growing period.

Well above average cereal exports forecast in 2018/19

In the 2018/19 marketing year (July/June), total cereal exports are forecast at 47.8 million tonnes, about 20 percent above the five-year average and well above the previous year’s volume. Shipments of maize are expected at a record of 28 million tonnes, about 30 percent above the five-year average, on account of strong demand on international markets and bumper output.

Wheat exports are forecast at 16 million tonnes, about 7 percent above the average level. Barley exports are forecast at a near average level of 3.6 million tonnes.

Higher export and domestic prices of wheat in January

In January 2019, export prices of milling quality wheat increased for the second consecutive month, driven up by tightening availabilities of high quality wheat and steady foreign demand, while shipping operations are made difficult by weather conditions. On a yearly basis, prices reached a four-year high, with levels 25 percent higher than in January 2018 on account of the reduced output in 2018, strong international demand for locally-produced wheat and a weakening of the national currency.

Shrinking supplies put upward pressure also on domestic prices of wheat grain and wheat flour, which have been moderately but constantly increasing since July 2018 and, in January 2019, they reached levels almost 20 percent above the values in the corresponding month last year.

About 1.1 million people estimated to be food insecure in conflict-affected areas

The civil conflict, which began in spring 2014 in the eastern part of the country, has severely affected the overall food security situation in conflict-affected areas. In eastern Oblasts, employment opportunities decreased with the drastic reduction of industrial production, especially in the Donbas Region, once the economic heartland of the country. Unemployment, reduced income and high inflation rates severely limited the food access for about 1.1 million people in 2018. The elderly, individuals living alone and women-headed households are particularly vulnerable in this context, especially during the cold winter months of December and February, when higher heating expenses force families to make cuts in areas such as medication, schooling or food.

