GIEWS Country Brief: Ukraine 03-March-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

• Winter cereals for 2021 harvest at dormancy stage

• Slightly above-average cereal output obtained in 2020

• Below-average cereal exports forecast in 2020/21

• Export and wholesale prices of wheat increased in September • About 3.4 million people estimated in need of humanitarian assistance as of February 2021, of which 1.5 million people in need of food and livelihood assistance

Planting of winter cereal crops, to be harvested between July and August 2021, was completed last October over a slightly above-average area of 8 million hectares. Precipitations have been overall adequate since late September 2020, benefiting soil moisture levels and supporting crop establishment. As of mid-February 2021, crops were dormant and sufficient snow levels prevented them to freeze. Snow cover is also crucial to secure good moisture reserves in early spring (March-April), when plant growth resumes.