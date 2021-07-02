GIEWS Country Brief: Ukraine : 02-July-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Above‑average cereal output forecast in 2021

Cereal exports forecast above average in 2021/22

Export prices of wheat and maize well above year‑earlier levels in June 2021

About 3.4 million people estimated in need of humanitarian assistance, of which 1.5 million in need of food and livelihood assistance

Above‑average cereal output forecast in 2021

Harvesting of the 2021 winter cereal crops, mainly wheat, is ongoing, while planting of maize, to be harvested from late September, took place in May. Planting of other spring cereals, mainly barley, finished in June and the harvest is expected to take place in August and September.

The 2021 wheat output (mainly winter wheat) is forecast at 28.5 million tonnes, 10 percent above the five‑year average due to large plantings and favourable weather conditions during the season.

The output of maize is tentatively forecast at a bumper level of about 36 million tonnes, due to an above‑average area planted (supported by high international maize prices). Barley production is forecast at a slightly above‑average level of 8.5 million tonnes.

As a result, the total 2021 cereal output, including winter and spring crops, is expected at about 75 million tonnes, well above the five‑year average level.

Cereal exports forecast above‑average in 2021/22

Total cereal exports in the 2021/22 marketing year (July/June) are projected at about 52 million tonnes, 10 percent above the five‑year average volume. Owing to sustained demand by importing countries and the expectation of a large wheat output in 2021, wheat shipments are forecast at an above‑average level of 19 million tonnes. Similarly, maize exports are forecast at a well above‑average level of 28 million, reflecting the country’s already ample supplies and a likely bumper maize harvest in 2021.

Export prices of wheat and maize well above year‑earlier levels in June 2021

Export prices of milling wheat showed an overall declining trend between February and June 2021. In particular, prices decreased by about 10 percent between February and April 2021, mainly due to a weakening of demand by importing countries. They increased by 7 percent in May, reflecting concerns over the impact of dry weather conditions on the 2021 wheat production in the United States of America, Europe and the Russian Federation, that put upward pressure on international prices. Finally, prices declined again in June, mainly due to favourable production prospects for domestic wheat, but remained about 25 percent higher than a year earlier.

Export prices of maize, mainly used for animal feed, increased between December 2020 and May 2021, amid strong demand by importing countries and in line with international market trends, reaching the highest levels since January 2013. Prices remained stable in June, at values over 60 percent above those a year earlier, raising concerns over regional livestock production.

Domestic wholesale prices of milling wheat followed an overall declining trend between February and June 2021. In June, prices were about 13 percent above their levels a year before, reflecting the reduced harvest obtained in 2020.

About 3.4 million people estimated in need of humanitarian assistance

The civil conflict, which began in April 2014 in the eastern part of the country, had a severe negative impact on the food security situation of people residing in both sides of the “line of contact” that separates the non‑government controlled area (NGCA) and the government controlled area (GCA) and caused the displacement of about 1.5 million people. In addition, the measures adopted to contain the COVID‑19 pandemic had a strong socio‑economic impact especially on the most vulnerable people, particularly the elderly, which account for 37 percent of the total population in need.

With the outbreak of the COVID‑19 pandemic in mid‑March 2020, the five crossing points along the “line of contact” were closed. Despite the reopening of two checkpoints in June 2020, the number of monthly crossings has dropped compared to pre‑pandemic levels.

People residing in the NGCA are particularly affected by the closing of the checkpoints, as they need to cross the “line of contact” to access social and financial services, including withdrawing their pensions, in the GCA.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA),about 3.4 million people, 8 percent of the total population, are estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance in 2021. About 1.67 million people in need reside in the NGCA, while 1.7 million are in the GCA, including 343 000 IDPs. Out of the total 3.4 million people, an estimated 1.52 million are in need of food and livelihood assistance in the conflict‑affected areas.

Disclaimer: The designations employed and the presentation of material in this information product do not imply the expression of any opinion whatsoever on the part of FAO concerning the legal status of any country, territory, city or area or of its authorities, or concerning the delimitation of its frontiers or boundaries.