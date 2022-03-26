General Information for NGOs responding to Ukraine (Last updated: 24 March 2022)

General Coordination Information in Ukraine and Poland

General Coordination Meeting (GCM) in Ukraine - OCHA organizes General Coordination Meetings (GCMs) two times a week (on Mondays and Thursdays) at 10 am (Ukraine time). Please complete this simple form to receive the invitation to join: https://mailchi.mp/un/ocha-ukraine-humanitarian-contact-list-2022 The schedule and contacts for all other humanitarian coordination meetings in Ukraine is available online here.

For more information, please access our webpage Humanitarianresponse.info

https://www.humanitarianresponse.info/en/operations/ukraine

Cluster Coordination System – The Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Humanitarian Cluster Coordination System was activated in Ukraine since December 2014 when the armed conflict in the eastern oblasts of Donetska and Luhanska erupted in mid-2014. Ever since, the Cluster Coordination System has been playing an active and pivotal role in coordinating the humanitarian response in Ukraine as per its six core functions agreed by the IASC.1 In response to the Ukraine invasion, the Cluster Coordination System has been augmented to scale up its coordinating role to cover the whole of Ukraine. There are 10 Clusters, 3 Sub-Clusters and one Working Group operational in Ukraine. These are:

Education Cluster co-led by UNICEF and Save the Children Food Security and Livelihoods Cluster co-led by FAO and WFP Health Cluster led by WHO Protection Cluster led by UNHCR

a. Child Protection Sub-Cluster led by UNICEF

b. Gender-Based Violence Sub-Cluster led by UNFPA

c. Mine Actions Sub-Cluster led by UNDP Shelter and Non-Food Items Cluster led by UNHCR Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) led by UNICEF Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster led by UNHCR (newly activated in March 2022) Emergency Telecommunications Cluster led by WFP (newly activated in February 2022) Nutrition Cluster led by UNICEF (newly activated in March 2022) Logistics Cluster led by WFP (newly activated in February 2022) Cash Working Group co-led by ACTED and OCHA

Cluster contacts are available online and regularly updated at here.

For further information for NGOs about the coordination of the humanitarian response within Ukraine please contact Mario Trutmann trutmann@un.org at OCHA Ukraine. This document is a living one and will be updated on a rolling basis to keep up with the rapid evolution of the situation.

In Poland, OCHA has established a Common Humanitarian Operations Coordination Centre (CHOCC) in Rzeszow in the Blue Diamond Hotel for the use of the humanitarian community. The CHOCC is open daily (except Sunday) from 7am- 7pm. We hold an 8:30 am daily General Coordination Meeting (except Sunday) focusing on the Ukraine response in a separate building behind the hotel which all NGOs are welcome to join.

For further information about the coordination of the refugee response within Poland please contact Philippe Sacher sacher@unhcr.org at UNHCR. UNHCR is the lead coordination agency in refugee response worldwide.

