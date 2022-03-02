General Assembly Resolution Seeking End to Ukraine Hostilities ‘Is Loud and Clear’, Secretary-General Says, Warning Situation Could Get Worse

SG/SM/21163

2 MARCH 2022

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks to the press following the General Assembly vote on Ukraine, in New York today:

The General Assembly has spoken. As Secretary-General, it is my duty to stand by this resolution and be guided by its call. The message of the General Assembly is loud and clear: end hostilities in Ukraine — now; silence the guns — now; open the door to dialogue and diplomacy — now.

The territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine must be respected in line with the United Nations Charter. We don’t have a moment to lose. The brutal effects of the conflict are plain to see. But, as bad as the situation is for the people in Ukraine right now, it threatens to get much, much worse.

The ticking clock is a time bomb. I am also deeply concerned with its potential consequences for regional and global peace and security, and a world struggling to recover from COVID. Today’s resolution reflects a central truth. The world wants an end to the tremendous human suffering in Ukraine.

This same truth was clear in the rapid mobilization of funds for our life-saving humanitarian operations in Ukraine and neighbouring countries. Our global flash appeal was met with record generosity. I am deeply grateful to donors for their support.

With that funding in hand, we’ll be able to scale up the delivery of vital medical and health supplies, food, safe drinking water, shelter and protection. Looking ahead, I will continue to do everything in my power to contribute to an immediate cessation of hostilities and urgent negotiations for peace.

People in Ukraine desperately need peace. And people around the world demand it.

