General Assembly: Eleventh Emergency Special Session

2 MARCH 2022

Statements

NOEL MARTIN MATEA (Solomon Islands), stressing that the Russian Federation’s intervention in Ukraine is a violation of the rule of law, called for immediate de-escalation and restoration of Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity. Welcoming the talks currently taking place, he stressed the need for diplomacy and dialogue instead of confrontation and hostile postures. The Charter of the United Nations calls for “the open hands of friendship” and not clenched fists, he said. The people of his country know the consequences a world war can bring, he said, underscoring that the world must not go through such brutality ever again. The international community is already inundated with global challenges including the COVID—19 pandemic, climate change and sea level rise, he noted, pointing out that the situation in Ukraine is diverting much-needed attention from the global development agenda.

The representative of Myanmar condemned the invasion of Ukraine and the unprovoked attack against its people, calling for respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Noting that his country has been following with great concern the situation on the ground in Ukraine, he expressed regret that it had escalated, with intensified attacks by the Russian Federation. Myanmar understands and shares the suffering of the people of Ukraine, he said, noting that they are facing similar suffering because of atrocities committed by the Myanmar military. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced, including those with disabilities, elderly women and children. He commended the neighboring countries of Ukraine, which have opened their borders. “It is time for all of us to stand with justice and with the principles of the United Nations Charter,” he said. Myanmar stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and has co-sponsored the draft resolution and will vote in favour of it.

The representative of Pakistan, expressing commitment to self-determination, non-use of force or threat of force and peaceful settlement of disputes, said these principles must be consistently and universally applied. The recent turn of events reflect a failure of diplomacy, he said, calling for sustained dialogue in order to avoid further escalation. Military and political tensions pose an unprecedented threat to global security and economic stability, he said, pointing out that developing countries are the hardest hit by conflict anywhere. Expressing hope that the talks initiated by the Russian Federation and Ukraine will bring about a cessation of hostilities, he voiced concern about the safety of his country’s students and citizens in Ukraine. Those who remain will be evacuated soon, he said, acknowledging the cooperation of Ukrainian authorities and those of neighbouring countries

The representative of Bhutan, noting the significance of the current emergency session, said the provisions of the “Uniting for Peace” resolution must be invoked for the first time in 40 years due to the deadlock in the Security Council. “Perched atop the Himalayas, even the folds of the mighty mountains cannot shield our country from the reverberations of this conflict,” she said, adding that international security is in danger far beyond the borders of Europe. Whereas all Member States are beholden to the principles of the Charter, for small States such as Bhutan, they are the guarantor of peaceful existence and good-neighbourly relations, she said. The threat or use of force against a sovereign State is unacceptable, she emphasized, declaring: “We cannot condone the unilateral drawing of international borders.”

ANOUPARB VONGNORKEO (Lao People’s Democratic Republic) said his country has previously suffered the scourge of war and knows only too well the endless negative consequences it causes to innocent lives. While commending the United Nations and Member States that have offered humanitarian assistance to the affected people, he emphasized that his country remains sceptical of unilateral sanctions, cautioning that such measures could entail long-term impacts on innocent people, including the global community at large, especially during the pandemic. In that regard, he called upon all parties concerned to refrain from any action that could further fuel the escalation of tension, seek peaceful solutions, and restore peace and security. Expressing support for the ongoing effort to find a peaceful diplomatic settlement, he stressed the importance of taking into account the legitimate security concerns of all parties. “It is our fervent hope that, through this diplomatic effort, peace can be restored, peace which constitutes the heart and soul of our Organization, the United Nations,” he said.

