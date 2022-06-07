Gender-based Violence (GBV) Risk Analysis for Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) in Ukraine

GBV-CVA Task Force, May 2022

A GBV Task Force was formed by members of the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Sub-Cluster and the Cash Working Group (CWG) in April 2022 in Ukraine.

This Task Force (TF) has been created to support GBV mainstreaming within Cash programming for the Ukraine response1. The role of this TF is to review tools, assessments and plans for the roll-out of Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA), but also to provide a “GBV Risk Analysis of CVA for the Ukraine context”. To this end, more than 15 members of the TF gathered on May 6 to undertake this analysis based on information from operational partners in both GBV and CVA and information collected from different assessments.

Preliminary results from this joint exercise were then shared for feedback to a wider audience of GBV and CVA actors.