GBV and the Ukraine Response, 1 April 2022

Women and girls in Ukraine need urgent action to prevent gender-based violence (GBV) and respond to its life-threatening consequences. Two thirds of women in Ukraine had experienced some form of GBV in their lifetime before the war began1 ; the deterioration of the security context has sharply increased the risk of multiple forms of violence – including conflictrelated sexual violence, sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) and trafficking in persons. Almost 6.5 million persons2 are internally displaced as a direct result of the war. 53% of these people are women and the numbers continue to increase daily.

Humanitarian practitioners must assume that GBV is occurring in any humanitarian emergency and act to address it, regardless of the absence or presence of prevalence data. Obtaining data on GBV should not be the priority of GBV partners at the onset of an emergency. GBV prevention and response is life-saving and must be prioritized in the Ukraine response. All humanitarian actors have a collective responsibility to address GBV.

GBV in Ukraine - What We Know

Multiple forms of GBV are being reported, with particularly high insecurity and risk for women and girls on the move, at border crossing points and transit/collective centers, and in bomb shelters. This includes reports of intimate partner violence, sexual exploitation and abuse, sexual harassment, sexual violence (including conflict-related sexual violence), and economic abuse3 . There is a high risk of trafficking for sexual exploitation at borders where registration is patchy, there is little control of documents, young women are often not accompanied by other family members, and volunteers may offer accommodation and transportation without vetting. Those who are traveling with children, who are pregnant, living with disabilities, or elderly may remain behind in vulnerable circumstances including volatile militarized locations and face lifethreatening risks. Importantly, violence is taking place where risk mitigation measures should be in place, such as collective centers and bomb shelters.

Verified attacks on health-care facilities4 have risen to the rate of 2-3 per day5 , meaning that already stretched healthcare, including for sexual and reproductive health and clinical management of rape, has even less capacity to respond to sexual violence against Ukrainian women and girls or to effectively refer to law enforcement bodies.

GBV specialized services continue to operate in a number of municipalities (including many of largest cities of Dnipro,

Vinnytsia, Lviv, Odessa, Uzhhorod6 ), except those communities where active hostilities are taking place, though essential services are currently affected by significant gaps and limitations: - The State was the primary service provider before the war; among the services that are still operational, many have shifted their focus away from GBV as they work to meet other urgent needs of IDPs including temporary accommodation, social protection, caring for the wounded, etc.;