Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for NGOs responding to Ukraine (Last updated: 26 March 2022)

This document is a living one and will be updated on a rolling basis to keep up with the rapid evolution of the situation.

For all humanitarian actors - Please share this message with all your staff: We kindly remind you that, when providing humanitarian assistance, you should always deliver under the framework of the Humanitarian Principles, Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) and Accountability for Affected Population (AAP). For more information of related activities related to GVB in Ukraine, please access here (see Q17 below): https://www.humanitarianresponse.info/en/operations/ukraine/sexual-and-gender-based-violence

Q1: What should I do if my organization is new to the Ukraine response?

If your organization is new in Ukraine and you want to support our partners mapping, want to be added to the distribution list to receive the OCHA Situation Report and to receive the invitation to the General Coordination Meetings, please fill this form: https://mailchi.mp/un/ocha-ukraine-humanitarian-contact-list-2022 Each Cluster may be using its own 3W (Who, What, Where) tool. Please reach out to the Clusters relevant to the sectors your organization is mandated to work in for further information. Sharing 3W data of your organization is critical for all of us to have an accurate and comprehensive picture of the response.

Q2: What is the current procedure for NGO registration in Ukraine?

The registration of NGOs and INGOs branch and offices in Ukraine is regulated by several normative acts – both preand post-invasion. The Government authority responsible for conducting such registration is the Ministry of Justice. OCHA, however, was informed by Government’s counterparts that the Unified State Registry has been blocked by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion. Thus, registration of new legal entities or branch offices (including humanitarian organization) is not accessible or possible at this stage.

Cognizant of the need to scale up the humanitarian response, the Government of Ukraine is reported to be currently working to identify solutions. So far, it is understood that there might be some modality of relationship of an organization and the Government agreed through exchange of letters or memorandum of understanding, but this would not give a full-scale subjectivity from the legal point of view to the organization. As of now, the Government recommends channelling assistance through existing NGOs (both national and international) and UN agencies already registered in Ukraine, or through bilateral agreements with the respective oblast authorities.

In the next NGO meeting, please let us know what obstacles your organization has faced, or you think you would face regarding registration absence (considering the character of your operations).

Q3: What are the consequences of the lack of NGO registration in Ukraine?

The lack of registration might result in:

1) impossibility to conduct payments on the territory of Ukraine in local currency.

2) constrains in crossing of the state border by humanitarian assistance. As of today, customs request to provide registration number to allow the movement of cargos. At this point the local administrations acting as recipients of cargos should provide letters to customs indicating their registration numbers, otherwise unregistered legal entities are not allowed to import cargos in.

3) the attempts to purchase any goods (e.g. food items) on the territory of Ukraine for humanitarian purposes from abroad could be considered international economic operations, prohibited at this point by the state, thus bank financial control is blocking this type of operations (the issue was already reported to the Ministry of Finance).

Q4: What is the current status with the issuance of Ukrainian visa for humanitarian staff?

From the legal point of view, the only type of visa for foreign humanitarian staffers would remain the “D” type visa (immigration permit) providing the right to work on the territory of Ukraine. However, the lack of registration for humanitarian organizations will block their capacity to contract people in Ukraine. Obtaining the “D” type visa without a valid contract with an entity registered in Ukraine will be a problem. On 14 March, a Presidential decree #132/2022 approved a visa-free regime for foreign staff members of international medical or humanitarian organizations, funds or programmes and other organizations arriving to the territory of Ukraine at the invitation of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, except for citizens of the Russian Federation. The clarification from Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) provides that the organization should send a notification to MFA on the intention to start the operations in and bring staff into the territory of Ukraine and seek its positive response.

Q5: Where can I get more information about movement of goods into Ukraine?

The Logistics Cluster provides logistic service to the humanitarian community, including NGOs, for moving goods into Ukraine. For further information, please contact Andre Hermann, Logistics Cluster Coordinator (andre.hermann@wfp.org), Mobile: +393429701481 or Oleh Maslyukov, Logistics Cluster Focal Point (oleh.maslyukov@wfp.org), Mobile: +38 050 2588 035.

Logistics Cluster emphasizes the need to streamline logistics coordination. All partners are encouraged to share indications on where staging areas/strategic hubs would be needed (from where relief items can be delivered to locations needed). Please access to the Logistics Cluster webpage for more information: https://logcluster.org/ops/ukr22a

Q6: What is the schedule of the shuttle service between Ukraine and Poland, and where can I register?

For now, the shuttle service will be working only between Lviv and Rzeszow, Poland. The schedule for now is Monday and Thursday, but the dates and times might change and will be communicated beforehand. There will be an online registration tool be made available soon. For the time being, the point-of-contact for the shuttle service is: pl-ua-humshuttle@un.org

Q7: Are NGOs eligible to make use of the UN Shuttle service between Rzeszow (Poland) and Lviv (Ukraine)?

Yes. The shuttle service is available to the entire humanitarian community (both NGOs and UN agencies). Seats will be distributed on first-come-first-serve basis, but you will have to show up if you book a seat. All passengers must carry a national passport and a proof of affiliation to an NGO. Also, limit your luggage as much as possible, as there is limited space only. No cargo can be transported through this service.

Q8: Is OCHA able to notify authorities to establish safe corridors for humanitarian missions/convoys?*

The humanitarian notification system (HNS) is in place and works with Ukrainian authorities. However, operational security very much depends on the development of the situation. For the movement of goods into and within Ukraine,

NGOs are advised to coordinate with the Logistics Cluster that is embedded in the humanitarian notification system.

For the movement of NGO mission within Ukraine, please coordinate with Ivane Bochorishvili (bochorishvili@un.org),

OCHA. The first joint humanitarian convoy reached Sumy oblast successfully (please click here for more details). If conditions permit, more humanitarian convoys will be planned.

Q9: What is the current thinking of operational hubs supporting the humanitarian response across Ukraine?

Given the scale, volatility and the fluidity of the unfolding situation, it is not expected to have a “normal” operation with a central hub and sub-offices. There will not be a central hub for security reasons and the humanitarian community would be decentralized and as close as possible to the affected people. This also mirrored the approach taken by the Government. The humanitarian community must remain operationally agile and be able to adjust. For the time being, Lviv serves as an operational hub, while OCHA has established additional hubs in Vinnitsya and Dnipro, in addition to maintaining the presence in Donetsk and Luhansk (the former Non-Government Controlled Area). Other organizations have established or in the process of establishing presence in these oblasts and others as deemed appropriate.

Q10: What is the current status of conscription exemption of local male humanitarian staff members?

A UN note verbale on conscription exemption from military services for the UN staff and their dependents has been sent to the relevant Government authorities, which has been responded to recently and positively. The issue has been reiterated at the highest level at various. Efforts are being accelerated to make conscription exemption work in practice, particularly for NGOs and the Humanitarian Coordinator, together with the Crisis Coordinator and the Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator, are leading this advocacy.

Q11: Will humanitarian organizations be allowed to conduct needs assessments under the Martial Law currently in place across Ukraine?

On 13 March, the UN sent a note verbale to the relevant national Government authorities informing about the rollout of the focal point system in all oblasts. The responsibilities of the designated focal points will include ensuring close coordination on humanitarian needs, movement of humanitarian relief and other activities as requested. The note verbale also indicates that, in close coordination with the Government, humanitarian partners will be rapidly expanding their operations and will, as the security situation allows, conduct assessments, monitoring and evaluations of our programmes and those of our partners of solely humanitarian nature in order to assure the prioritization, quality and accountability of our activities. These activities will be conducted by UN agencies, NGOs (both national and international) operational in Ukraine, and their affiliated contractors, and will be coordinated accordingly with local authorities. All humanitarian organisations planning to conduct assessments are strongly encouraged to coordinate closely with the designated focal points and keep the local authorities regularly informed of the status of the plan. Findings of the assessments should also be shared with the local authorities as appropriate.

In addition, the UN will continue regular information provision to the Government (national level) about humanitarian operations, including planned and ongoing assessments. To ensure that assessment planned by your organization is reflected in the regular update to Government, assessment needs to be registered using a common Assessment Registry available at https://www.humanitarianresponse.info/en/operations/ukraine/assessments.

Q12: What is the current status of needs assessments in Ukraine?

A Rapid Needs Assessment (RNA) has been agreed in collaboration with the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group and will be undertaken by the REACH in the coming days. The RNA is divided into two parts – one focusing on affected communities and the other one on IDPs. It will provide a quick overview of humanitarian needs where disruptions are most acute, and localized preferences for assistance. For further information please contact Shahlo Rahimova: rahimova@un.org. More in-depth assessments is being organized and coordinated by the relevant Clusters.

Individual organisations conducting assessments are strongly encouraged to register their assessment using a common Assessment Registry available at https://www.humanitarianresponse.info/en/operations/ukraine/assessments

**Q13: What is the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund (UHF) and how to get engaged? **

The Ukraine Humanitarian Fund (UHF) is a country-based pooled fund mechanism established in Ukraine in February 2019 to help meet the most critical needs of the conflict-affected population in eastern Ukraine, which might otherwise remain unaddressed. It is a tool available to donors to pool their contributions into single, unearmarked funds to enable humanitarian partners to deliver timely, coordinated and principled assistance. The UHF also strengthens coordination and the role of the Humanitarian Coordinator (HC) to ensure a principled response.

In the context of the ongoing response scale up, an Information Session on the UHF 2022 Second Reserve Allocation: Upscaling humanitarian aid in Ukraine that was held on 11 March. To watch the recording in Ukrainian/Russian, please follow the link. To watch the recording in English, please follow the link.

The Humanitarian Coordinator decided to increase the envelope within the UHF 2022 Second Reserve Allocation to US$ 30 million. The distribution of the allocation between the priority areas stated in the Allocation strategy available online at https://www.humanitarianresponse.info/en/operations/ukraine/document/ukraine-humanitarian-fund2nd-reserve-allocation-strategy-2022 I

MPORTANT: The submission window HAS BEEN EXTENDED and is opened in the GMS until FRIDAY 25 MARCH 23:45 Kyiv local time.

Partners are invited to submit their project proposals through the UHF Grant Management System (GMS) at https://cbpf.unocha.org. Please refer to materials from the Information Session on Project submission in the Grant Management System (GMS) for detailed guidance:

- recording in Ukrainian/Russian is available under the link.

- recording in English is available under the link.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the UHF team at ocha-uhf@un.org.

Q14: Where do I find info and contacts on other NGOs responding in Ukraine, including local NGOs?

Unfortunately, there is no NGO Forum in Ukraine. The former Ukraine NGO Forum was dissolved in 2018. The International Council of Voluntary Agencies (ICVA) – based in Geneva – is reported to be setting up a mechanism to fill the void during the scale-up of the humanitarian operations across Ukraine. In the meantime, OCHA is undertaking the mapping of new humanitarian partners operational in Ukraine. Meanwhile, contact details of existing humanitarian organizations taking part in the annual Humanitarian Programme Cycle (HPC) during the recent years, including the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan, are available online at the HPC Project Module – the common global tool used for project registration contributing to the Humanitarian Response Plan. If your NGO is new in Ukraine and you want to support our partners mapping, want to be added to the distribution list to receive the OCHA Situation Report and to receive the invitation to the General Coordination Meetings, please fill this form: https://mailchi.mp/un/ocha-ukraine-humanitarian-contact-list-2022

Q15: Operations in the former Non-Government Controlled Area (NGCA) - how was it before and what changes now, etc?

In the (former) NGCA, the operational capacity has been challenging since July 2015 due to bureaucratic impediments introduced by NGCA entities. Prior to the invasion, only around 22 humanitarian organizations1 have been delivering assistance to the people in NGCA, including the organizations that gained physical access to support the COVID-19 response. Even though this was the highest number of humanitarian organizations able to operate in NGCA since 2015, the assistance they are able to provide remained insufficient to meet the scale of the deepening needs. Between 2016 and 2019, an annual average of 15 per cent of the targeted populations in NGCA received some form of humanitarian assistance. In 2021, more humanitarian activities were permitted to be implemented in both NGCAs of Luhanska and Donetska oblasts, including projects funded by the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund (UHF). This led to more people in NGCA receiving aid – 285,000 people reached by end of September 2021, compared to 266,000 people for the whole 2020. This, however, was far below the scale required to meet the critical needs of the populations.

Following the invasion, humanitarian access (of humanitarian organizations) to the former NGCA has become more unpredictable and uncertain. While existing humanitarian organizations delivering assistance in the area have been able to repurpose some resources to meet new emerging needs, the possibility of scaling up the response remains under discussion. Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation is reported to be critical.

Q16: Will the OCHA-NGO meeting be regularized from now on?

Yes, if it meets the needs of NGOs and provide added value to the coordination among the NGOs. The NGO coordination meetings will happen every Monday and Thursday at 14h. Info and links can be found here: link

Q17: Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) – is there an inter-agency effort to prevent or respond to allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse? How does it work and where can I find more details on community-based complaint mechanism (CBCM) in referring the allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) in Ukraine?

There is an Inter-Agency PSEA Task Force operational in Ukraine and the Community-based complaint mechanism (CBCM) in collaboration with hotlines is established in Ukraine. This mechanism is designed to tackle the loopholes of the existent system of referring SEA allegations across the humanitarian community in Ukraine involving partner hotlines operational in Ukraine. It is a complementary mechanism that aims at ensuring timely and effective response to allegations of possible incidents of sexual exploitation and/or abuse committed by the United Nations (UN) or associated with the UN personnel. For more details on PSEA efforts in Ukraine, please contact Yuliya Pyrig at pyrig@un.org and Roksolana Turkovska at Turkovska@unfpa.org or visit https://www.humanitarianresponse.info/en/operations/ukraine/sexual-and-gender-based-violence.

The Standard Operating Procedure for referring the SEA allegations have been developed to frame a transparent and consistent mechanism. A dedicated inbox seareferral@un.org was established for the purposes of receiving SEA allegations. An allegation may be received via a partner hotline, via PSEA focal point or directly to the dedicated email.

Q18: What should I do in case my organization face challenges/constraints related to humanitarian access (for example, restriction on movement of organization, personnel or goods into/within the country; violence against humanitarian personnel, assets and facilities; interference in the programme implementation, etc.)?

Currently, access incident reporting mechanisms are being developed as part of the establishment of the access coordination structure to help inform the HCT and support the newly established Humanitarian Operations Centre. In the meantime, to facilitate a comprehensive understanding of the humanitarian situation and operations, humanitarian organizations are encouraged to share information on incidents related to access or lack of access, including of staff members to/within the country to ochaukraine@un.org

Q19: I missed the NGO meeting last Saturday (12 March), is there a recording?

Yes, the recording is accessible here on dropbox.

The recording for the NGO meeting of 19 March will be shared soon.

Q20: Our NGO is (considering) providing cash assistance in Ukraine. Where can I find more guidance?

Ukraine has an active Cash Working Group (CWG), currently co-chaired by ACTED & OCHA, with longstanding experience which has swiftly developed harmonized approaches for the roll-out of emergency Multipurpose cash.

Please contact juliane.gensler@un.org to be included in the CWG distribution list.

Q21: How can my organization get in touch with you regarding communications/media?

Please do share your comms FP with our Humanitarian Communication Group (viktoriya.hrubas@un.org); we e-meet on Wednesdays at 11:00; and aim to ensure we are all on the same page regarding the situation and share resources eg common messaging (EN, UA) on the coordinated, collective response.

This document is consolidated by OCHA on behalf of the humanitarian community in Ukraine. For further information for NGOs about the coordination of the humanitarian response within Ukraine please contact Mario Trutmann trutmann@un.org at OCHA Ukraine.