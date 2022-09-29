Fraud alert: UN warns the Ukrainian citizens and aid organizations about scam schemes using the name of the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund [EN/UK]

(Kyiv, 29 September 2022): The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has been made aware of various correspondences, being circulated via e-mail and other platforms, falsely stating that they are issued by the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund.

These scams, which are seeking to obtain money and personal details for supposedly legal services to receive benefits from the United Nations are fraudulent.

OCHA, which manages the Ukrainian Humanitarian Fund, wishes to warn the public and aid organizations, civil society organization and volunteer groups about these fraudulent activities and strongly recommend that the recipients of such solicitations to not provide any personal details and to not pay any fee for any organization promising humanitarian assistance.

• The United Nations does not charge a fee at any stage for humanitarian assistance.

• While United Nations organizations might ask for banking data to be able to transfer cash assistance, they will never ask for CVV (three-digit code on the card). Employees of partner organizations should not require it.

• Any citizen who provided the CVV to anyone, should contact his/her bank and block the card immediately. The case should be reported to the police.

OCHA wishes to use this opportunity to remind all Ukrainian citizens who need of assistance following seven months of war, that humanitarian aid is completely free. If someone asks you to pay, do something inappropriate or perform any favour or sexual action in exchange for help, say no and email seareferral@un.org or call our partner hotline 0-800-309-110 / 0-800-30-77-11 / 0-800-331-800.

