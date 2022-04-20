Foreign Minister Liimets: we remain committed to delivering crucial aid to the people of Ukraine

Yesterday 19 April, the government adopted this year’s supplementary budget aimed at covering unexpected and urgent expenses. In the supplementary budget, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is allocated around €3 million for humanitarian aid and around €300 000 for the urgent reinforcement of cyber capabilities.

Commenting on the need for a supplementary budget, Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets said the war launched by Russia in Ukraine had a great impact on Estonia and other European countries. Estonia has provided humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine and will continue doing so. Around €3 million has been allocated for humanitarian aid in the supplementary budget. “Russia’s attacks involve the deliberate killing and injuring of innocent people, including grave abuses of women and children. The people who have been forced to leave their homes to flee the violence must make do without shelter, water, food and other essentials. Additionally, large sections of critical infrastructure have been destroyed. More than 12 million people are currently in need of humanitarian aid in Ukraine and sadly, as the war continues, the humanitarian crisis and threat continue to deteriorate and assistance needs increase. This is why our humanitarian aid headquarters remain committed to working with NGOs to make sure the necessary aid reaches the people of Ukraine,” Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets said.

Additional funds are also allocated for the urgent improvement of cyber capabilities, aimed at improving the reliability and resilience level of the information systems and data bases of the ministry.

