Food security implications of the Ukraine conflict (March 2022)

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has major implications for food security across the world as well as the region, given both countries’ major roles in global food markets and Russia’s prominence in global energy trade.

The conflict comes at a time of unprecedented humanitarian needs, as a ring of fire circles the earth with climate shocks, conflict, COVID-19 and rising costs driving millions closer to starvation.

A total 44 million people in 38 countries are teetering on the edge of famine and overall global needs for humanitarian assistance are higher than ever.

As funding levels off due to donor nations’ treasuries being stretched, and in the face of rising food costs,

WFP has already had to reduce rations for refugees and other vulnerable populations across East Africa and the Middle East. This includes Yemen, where 16.2 million people are food insecure and there are pockets of famine-like conditions.

The conflict in Ukraine has plunged global food and energy markets into turmoil, raising high food prices even further. These increases, once passed on to domestic markets, will limit people’s access to food.

They will simultaneously increase operational costs for WFP, constraining its response at a time when people need it most.

Repercussions for WFP operations

The repercussions of the war in Ukraine will be felt well beyond its borders, aggravating hunger in some of the world’s worst hunger crises.

Short-term impacts on WFP procurement include expected cancellations or delays of WFP split pea and barley shipments from the port of Odessa. This will likely primarily affect West Africa, where the cargo is needed for distributions from May onwards.

Medium-term effects will be rising costs due to surging global food prices; additional expenses from diversifying sourcing away from the Black Sea region; and longer lead times when sourcing from destinations further afield.

Wheat price increases and lack of pulses from Ukraine are expected to raise the cost of WFP food procurement by around US$23 million per month, with some of the world’s current hunger hotspots such as Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Syria and Yemen most affected because of their dependency on wheat.

Export disruptions in the Black Sea have immediate implications for countries such as Egypt, which heavily rely on grain imports from Russia and Ukraine.

Beyond countries receiving Black Sea grain, those dependent on grain imports more broadly are the first in line to experience domestic food price increases, following rising prices on global grain markets. In more than 40 countries with WFP operations, imported cereals such as wheat and maize account for 30 percent or more of dietary energy.

Conflict-related cost increases for wheat and pulse procurement come on top of already surging prices over the past year, which have made WFP operations 36 percent more expensive than they were on average in 2019.

A surge in energy prices further escalates the cost of WFP operations, both through food prices and supply chain-related fuel costs including for ocean freight, land transportation, aviation and WFP facilities.

A conservative estimate for the impact on WFP’s transport costs, with all the uncertainty of future oilprice developments, puts the increase at US$6 million per month.

While the full impact on WFP’s operational costs will become clearer once we have gone out in the market to source commodities, estimates point to increases of US$29 million per month in the short term, through the combined effect of food and fuel price hikes. When added to pre-existing increases of US$42 million (since 2019), the total additional costs facing WFP are US$71 million per month.