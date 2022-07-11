Food parcels have reached internally displaced people in Ukraine

Food parcels with long-life products have gone to families in towns on the Ukrainian front line and those who lost their homes in Krematorsk or Mariupol and had to flee to the west of the country. Aid also went to residents who fled Nikolaev, Odessa or Kharkiv. This is thanks to your support through pcpm.org.co.uk/ukraina and the American organization CARE.

The Polish Center for International Aid Foundation has reached villages on the front line with food aid. This was possible thanks to the support of Polish donors through pcpm.org.pl/ukraina. – For security reasons, we were able to be in each village for a few minutes at a time, for the reason that the Russians are tracking the aid distribution sites. We don’t want its reception to endanger people who badly need this help,” report PCPM Foundation employees and collaborators, who took the packages to the east.

The Foundation also began distributing packages in the western part of Ukraine thanks to the support of the CARE organization. The Polish Center for International Aid has issued food packages to internally displaced persons in Schodnica, Stebnik and Truskavets. In total, the packages are expected to go to nearly 1,000 families. More than 30 percent of them received any help for the first time just from Poles.

This is just the beginning. PCPM is reaching out with aid to places where residents fleeing the war have arrived, and food supplies are difficult to come by. Each package, prepared by PCPM and CARE, contains long-life products (groats, rice maki, canned goods, tea or coffee).

Implemented with CARE’s funds, the program also assists internally displaced persons in Ukraine by issuing cash benefits. This support will help families forced to leave their homes from cities such as Kramatorsk or Mariupol to rent an apartment or meet their most basic needs.

By the end of the year, the Polish Center for International Aid Foundation, together with CARE, will have helped a total of 9,000 internally displaced families in Ukraine.

Support the Ukraine relief effort with donations via pcpm.org.pl/ukraina