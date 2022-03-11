First humanitarian return flights by Frontex

Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, started supporting EU Member States in the organisation of humanitarian return flights. The aim is to help non-Ukrainian and non-EU citizens fleeing the war in Ukraine reach their home countries. Frontex can charter aircrafts or buy tickets for commercial flights to allow them to leave.

394 people already left Poland on two charter flights to Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on 10 and 11 March. The majority of them were families with children.

The agency is cooperating with the Member States’ border guard authorities to manage the wave of people fleeing the war in Ukraine. Besides organising humanitarian return flights, Frontex has also deployed standing corps officers and equipment in the Member States bordering with Ukraine.