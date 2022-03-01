Finnish Red Cross sending its first aid workers to help people affected by the conflict in Ukraine

The Finnish Red Cross aid workers will help with the delivery of material aid, among other things.

The first Finnish Red Cross aid workers are about to leave for the areas surrounding the conflict in Ukraine to support the International Red Cross aid operation. The aid workers are being deployed with funds from the Finnish Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.

When relief supplies, such as food, water and blankets, start arriving, someone has to make sure that they are properly stored and distributed to those most in need – whether they are refugees in neighbouring countries or those who have stayed in Ukraine, says Marko Korhonen, Head of International Disaster Management for the Finnish Red Cross.

Logistics aid workers Juha Niininen and Toni Laitinen will be working outside Ukraine to ensure that material aid is stored, transported and delivered to those in need. Hilkka Hyrkkö, for her part, helps communicate about the Red Cross aid work.

I have mixed feelings. It’s sad that we have to leave because of something like this. But I get a lot out of helping people, doing something meaningful and worthwhile, Niininen says.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has granted the Finnish Red Cross three million euros in funding to support Ukraine. The aid will be delivered through the International Committee of the Red Cross to those in need. Earlier in February, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs granted the Finnish Red Cross one million euros in funding to support the work of the International Red Cross in Ukraine.