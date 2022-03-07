FAO Ukraine Rapid Response Plan, March-May 2022

Supporting crisis-affected vulnerable smallholder men and women farmers

FAO requires USD 50 million over the next three months to urgently assist up to 240 000 of the most vulnerable rural men and women (over 100 000 households), including internally displaced people (IDPs) affected by the crisis. The response plan sets out key emergency agricultural interventions and immediate cash transfers to help sustain lives and agricultural livelihoods amid the escalating nationwide crisis. Depending on the local conditions, vulnerable households may receive cash, agricultural inputs or cash plus agricultural inputs.

Overview

The recent escalation in conflict in Ukraine is affecting the food security of the most vulnerable rural households. According to the United Nations (UN) Flash Appeal, given the scale and direction of the ongoing hostilities, 18 million people are projected to be affected, including up to 6.7 million projected to be newly internally displaced. For rural and isolated communities, the conflict is resulting in large-scale displacement, compounding existing vulnerabilities and disrupting the agricultural livelihoods of smallholder farmers.

In addition to Donetska and Luhanska oblasts (regions), which have long been affected by conflict, the crisis is predicted to impact the rural population in all regions of Ukraine. FAO will adapt its targeting of assistance based on the evolving situation, analysis of pre-existing vulnerability and the results of a rapid needs assessments. Large portions of the affected population will likely remain in their communities, facing extreme challenges and requiring multi-sectoral humanitarian assistance.

With immediate assistance, FAO can support smallholder farmers throughout the country who choose to stay, including IDPs and host families, to plant their fields, save their livestock and produce food. Through the Rapid Response Plan, FAO will immediately inject multi-purpose cash assistance to address urgent needs, and, where needed and possible, combined with agriculture-based livelihood in-kind support to produce nutritious food.

This Rapid Response Plan will focus exclusively on agricultural livelihood‐saving interventions for the most vulnerable smallholder farming households.