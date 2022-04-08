FAO Ukraine Rapid Response Plan, March - December 2022 (Revised version)

Supporting agricultural production to bolster food availability and access

Apr 2022

The war in Ukraine that began on 24 February 2022 has led to large scale human suffering across all regions of the country. As the dynamics of the war continue to evolve, large portions of the population are affected by damage to critical infrastructure, lack of basic services and disruptions of supply chains, requiring multisectoral humanitarian assistance.

In order to address the rapidly deteriorating food security situation, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations has updated its Rapid Response Plan (RRP) for Ukraine, calling for a revised funding requirement of USD 115.4 million, to support 327 209 vulnerable smallholder and medium sized farming households through December 2022.

The RRP has been designed to meet critical, time-sensitive agricultural deadlines for production and harvest, and address market functionality and access for vulnerable populations. It is anticipated that the RRP will be followed by a continuing programme based on the evolution of the crisis.

Overview

The war in Ukraine that began on 24 February 2022 has led to large‑scale human suffering across all regions of the country. As the dynamics of the war continue to evolve, large portions of the population are affected by damage to critical infrastructure, lack of basic services and disruptions of supply chains, requiring multisectoral humanitarian assistance.

In order to address the rapidly deteriorating food security situation, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has developed a Rapid Response Plan (RRP) to provide life‑ and livelihood‑saving interventions to support the most vulnerable smallholder and medium‑sized farming households through 2022.

The Government of Ukraine has requested FAO to support vulnerable producers through the provision of cash and agricultural inputs, and to support maintenance of overall access to critical markets. FAO will continue to lead strong inter-agency coordination, working with government and Food Security and Livelihoods Cluster (FSLC) partners to ensure that response activities complement those carried out by other actors.

FAO’s technical capacity in the areas of livestock and crop production, and leadership on agriculture, food systems transformation and livelihood support, has enabled the Organization to identify inputs that can bolster the production of targeted producers and, therefore, safeguard food security across the country in 2022 and into 2023. With spring planting ongoing, and the harvest of winter wheat likely to be disrupted, farmers need urgent support to meet agricultural deadlines and maintain production. In addition, commercial livestock producers lack physical and/or economic access to animal feed and veterinary medicines, which are crucial to livestock survival and production. This will enable producers to feed supply chains and markets at the current level. Shortages of fuel and liquidity are significant barriers to maintaining production.

This RRP is a revision of the initial RRP that was issued by FAO in March.

It responds to the worsening food security situation and the limited availability of critical agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, equipment, fuel and livestock supplies, arising from a combination of logistical and financial factors.

FAO requires USD 115.4 million, increasing its initial request of USD 50 million, to support 327 209 households (981 627 people) through December 2022. FAO will utilize a programmatic approach to implement the RRP whereby individual contributions from resource partners add to the overall achievements of the programme.