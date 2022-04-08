FAO Complementary Information Note The impact of the war in Ukraine on rural labour markets (April 2, 2022)

Key considerations and entry points for the promotion of decent rural employment in the recovery phase

Since 2014, the armed conflict in the Eastern areas of Donetska and Luhanska has resulted in a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, affecting the livelihoods of the people living in these areas, those displaced by the conflict, as well as those living in other areas of the country. Economic opportunities and labour markets have been strongly affected by the conflict, with the conflict-affected regions presenting the highest unemployment rates in the country since 2015 (15.7 percent in Donetska and 16.6 percent in Luhanska, against 10.3 percent nationally in the second quarter of 2021), as well as the COVID-19 pandemic [1].

Rural households in the areas close to this conflict have also been affected particularly hard by the situation in the region [1,2]. The current war between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will pose additional threats and negatively impact Ukraine’s rural labour markets, potentially affecting rural households and populations’ livelihoods through multiple pathways. This short note provides a brief overview of rural labour markets and decent rural employment indicators in Ukraine before the onset of the war; briefly reviews potential impacts of the war on decent rural employment in Ukraine; and suggests a few recommendations on how the promotion of decent rural employment can potentially contribute to the recovery phase.