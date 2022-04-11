Every day, volunteers of Ukrainian Red Cross make efforts to help as many people as possible

For example, during the temporary occupation of settlements in Kyivska oblast, volunteers from the Vyshhorod Emergency response team of Ukrainian Red Cross evacuated 9 seriously injured patients. Volunteers also came under fire while delivering humanitarian aid to the occupied territories. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the car was damaged.

In such conditions, volunteers help in Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kherson, also in Kharkivska, Luhanska and Donetska oblast. There are also our volunteers in Mariupol. It is difficult to contact them, but we know that they have not left the city and continue to help people.

We are close.