Every day since the beginning of the war, employees and volunteers of the Druzhkiv city organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society make every effort to be close to and help people in this difficult time

Many people, for various reasons, did not leave the city and continue to live, run farms, work and help others. Yesterday, during another rocket attack, about 10 private houses were damaged in the city of Druzhkivka.

Volunteers and employees of the Druzhki city organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross went to the scene and provided humanitarian aid to the affected families. People were provided with food, bedding, hygiene products, including diapers for those who care for relatives with limited mobility.

In addition, qualified volunteers provided psychological first aid to anyone who was in a state of acute stress and needed help.