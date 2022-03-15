Evacuating people from boarding house in Mykolaiv

Two days volunteers were evacuating people from the boarding house affected by attacks in Mykolaiv

Windows were broken in boarding house for elderly people and persons with disabilities in Mykolaiv as a result of shelling. 28 people found themselves in cold rooms and in need of an urgent evacuation.

Volunteers of the Emergency Response Team of Ukrainian Red Cross organized the evacuation of people to a safe warm place. For two days, volunteers managed to prepare the area for the temporary stay of evacuees, transport them, transport all the necessary things and products for the normal operation of the boarding house in safe conditions. Thanks to all caring people who took part in the process!

Join the team of volunteers of Ukrainian Red Cross: https://cutt.ly/uAOdcwt