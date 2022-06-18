The European Union and Ukraine - #StrongerTogether, June 2022

Ukraine is a priority partner for the European Union.

The Association Agreement (AA), including its Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA), signed in 2014, is the legal framework bringing Ukraine and the EU closer together, promoting deeper political ties, stronger economic links and respect for common values.

The EU stands united in its unwavering support to Ukraine in the face of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression. The EU strongly condemns the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by the Russian Federation and continues to condemn this violation of international law. The EU remains steadfast in its commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The EU has stepped up its political, humanitarian and financial support to Ukraine and is imposing massive sanctions against the Kremlin to cripple its war machine.

On 28 February 2022, Ukraine presented its application for EU membership.

On 17 June, the Commission delivered its Opinion.

EU SUPPORT TO UKRAINE IN RESPONSE TO THE RUSSIAN INVASION

Since the Russian aggression, the EU and European financial institutions have mobilised over €4 billion in financial, humanitarian, emergency and budget support to Ukraine. This including €1.2 billion in EU macro- financial assistance and €120 million in budget support already disbursed this year.

A €330 million emergency package focused on immediate needs of internally displaced persons, as well as support to independent media and civil society has been adopted, while previous on-going projects worth €200 million have been adjusted to meet urgent needs on the ground.

Additional €2 billion has been made available under the European Peace Facility to deliver military equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

To address Ukraine’s significant short-term financial needs the Commission has proposed

SUPPORT FOR RECONSTRUCTION

over €4 billion granting an additional exceptional macro-financial assistance in the form of loans of up to €9 billion in 2022. People fleeing the war in Ukraine can receive temporary protection in any EU country, including residence permits, access to the labour market and housing and medical assistance.

In 2022, the EU has provided over €700 million of humanitarian aid and in-kind assistance through the Union Civil Protection Mechanism consisting of over 38,000 tonnes of aid.

Since the beginning of the war, the EU has stepped up its immediate support to strengthen Ukraine’s cyber resilience with €10 million for equipment, software and other related support. A further €15 million has been provided to support resilient digital transformation.