The European Union and Ukraine - #StrongerTogether, August 2022

Ukraine is a priority partner for the European Union.

The EU stands united in its unwavering support to Ukraine in the face of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression. The EU strongly condemns the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by the Russian Federation and continues to condemn this violation of international law. The EU remains steadfast in its commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The EU has stepped up its political, humanitarian, financial support and military assistance to Ukraine and is imposing massive sanctions against the Kremlin to cripple its war machine.

The Association Agreement (AA), including its Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA), signed in 2014, is the legal framework bringing Ukraine and the EU closer together, promoting deeper political ties, stronger economic links and respect for common values. Visa-free travel for Ukrainian citizens with biometric passports entered into force in 2017.