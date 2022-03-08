European solidarity with refugees and those fleeing war in Ukraine

COMMUNICATION FROM THE COMMISSION TO THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT, THE EUROPEAN COUNCIL, THE COUNCIL, THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMMITTEE AND THE COMMITTEE OF THE REGIONS

EUROPEAN SOLIDARITY WITH UKRAINE The unprovoked military aggression and invasion of Ukraine by Russia has shocked the world. Condemnation on a global scale has been confirmed by the overwhelming majority of states in the United Nations1. Russia has flouted the rule based international order and its actions are intended to destabilise the European security architecture. Indiscriminate attacks on civilians have led to massive loss of life, with countless tragedies for families and the destruction of peaceful communities. The determination of the Ukrainian people to do everything they can in defence of democracy and their nation has been remarkable. The EU and its Member States, together with partners, were at the forefront of efforts to prevent bloodshed and then to respond to Putin’s attack on the sovereign and peaceful nation of Ukraine, with unprecedented sanctions on the Russian Federation and Belarus2. This also reflects a groundswell of revulsion around the globe at the contempt shown for human life, human rights, international law and the values we hold dear. This combination of comprehensive and united support from the EU and the inspirational solidarity of individual Europeans is evident in support for all those fleeing the war. The number of people displaced from their homes and forced to flee Ukraine has now reached the millions and the numbers are growing by the hour. The EU is leading the work to bring direct humanitarian aid to the victims of the aggression. The remarkable efforts of Member States under pressure are being backed up by the EU through direct provision of shelter, food and healthcare and by providing people fleeing the war in Ukraine with a clear status through an unprecedented offer of temporary protection. The impact of this dynamic policy response is being multiplied by the personal compassion of millions of Europeans to the plight of refugees3. The readiness of families to welcome refugees into their homes, of communities to provide food and shelter, of businesses to offer services and employment, and of people across the EU and beyond to offer supplies and support, is a vivid demonstration of European values in action. It shows a commitment on which to build as the ever-growing scale of the refugee crisis combines with the need to provide stability for people after the trauma of war. The Commission will include information on the Europa website to help citizens and the private sector to ensure that their support to those fleeing the war can come through trusted organisations and match the needs4. It is also important to ensure that high quality information is provided to counter disinformation aimed at undermining Europe’s solidarity. The EU’s commitment to help those in need is unwavering. We will live up to our values and receive everyone fleeing Russian aggression with respect and humanity. We will continue to step up the effective delivery of emergency assistance and humanitarian aid. Solidarity is the keystone for the EU as we meet the refugee challenge in the coming months.