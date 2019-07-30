30 Jul 2019

European Investment Bank: Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) Annual Report 2018

Report
from European Investment Bank
Published on 29 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (2.68 MB)

The 2018 Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) Annual Report provides a summary of technical support funding provided to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine for development projects from the EIB and other investors within both the private and public sectors.

This report offers an overview of the 21 technical assistance programmes and seven other operations financed by EPTATF. The €29 million spent by donors to fund these programmes has helped to catalyse €9 billion of investment in sound projects across the Eastern Partnership Countries.

This report provides detailed statistics on how EPTAFT funding is allocated to projects, which projects have been supported and which sectors have benefited most from the technical assistance programmes the fund has financed. EPTATF’s priority sectors are small businesses, social and economic infrastructure and climate change mitigation and adaption. Funds are provided by Austria, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Sweden, and the UK and is managed by the EIB in partnership with representatives from the contributing donors.

