European Commission launches a phone helpline for those fleeing the war in Ukraine [EN/UK]

The European Commission has launched today a dedicated phone helpline in Ukrainian to provide information and assist those fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Commission, through the Europe Direct Contact Centre, has been answering questions in writing in Ukrainian since the end of March and this service is now also available over the phone.

The helpline aims to assist people escaping the Russian invasion of Ukraine by answering their questions and providing a wide range of practical and useful information, from the conditions on entering and travelling in the EU, to access to rights and opportunities, such as education, jobs or healthcare.

The helpline can be contacted in Ukrainian within the EU at 00 800 6 7 8 9 10 11, where the service is free of charge, as well as from outside the EU at +32 22 99 96 96, where the international standard rate applies. The helpline also provides services in official EU languages and Russian.

The helpline in addition offers a free of charge call back service. More information is available on the EDCC website