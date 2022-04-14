Europe: Ukraine and impacted countries crisis - Emergency Appeal No. MGR65002 (12 Apr 2022)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The armed conflict in Ukraine has caused tragic loss of human life, destruction of cities and civilian infrastructure, and massive displacement of people inside the country and across borders. Although active since 2014, the conflict significantly escalated in late February 2022 as hostilities spread to most parts of the country. It has led to critical concern for the protection of civilians, especially for those trapped in urban centres. While it has necessitated a massive scale-up in providing humanitarian aid across the country, humanitarian access remains challenging. This emergency is on track to become one of the most significant crises in 80 years.

After just six weeks, the civilian death toll is estimated to be higher than during the previous eight years of the conflict in the east of the country. The damage to essential infrastructure has been widespread, and access to critical services heavily affected. Across Ukraine, more than 90 health facilities and 800 schools are estimated to have been damaged or destroyed, further increasing people’s vulnerability, and disrupting children’s education and access to services. Relatively low vaccination rates and people congregating in close quarters as they seek safety have also resulted in high COVID-19 and communicable disease risk, which, coupled with limited access to treatment, poses a considerable risk to affected populations.

Within six weeks of the escalation, an estimated 7.1 million people were internally displaced (about 1.5 million registered) and more than 4.5 million have left or been evacuated from Ukraine into neighbouring countries. Around half of this number have crossed the border into Poland. After a massive outflow of people, the rate at which people are leaving Ukraine has fallen. However, new movements are still expected from the eastern part of the country.

After crossing the closest borders with Ukraine, many people have proceeded onwards to countries across Europe. Countries like Germany and the Czech Republic have received more than 300,000 refugees. The combination of open borders within the Schengen area and increasing two-way traffic at Ukraine’s borders means that keeping a detailed picture of refugees per country is also difficult. Recently, many Ukrainians have started to return home and since early April, more than 500,000 are estimated to have returned, partially in response to the withdrawal of Russian forces from areas around Kiev. People returning to the country face several dangers and challenges, including remnants of the war, damaged infrastructure and housing, and significantly reduced livelihood opportunities.

The crisis is also already having a global impact on food prices and commodity availability—conditions that are expected to worsen. Twelve per cent of the world’s calories and 30 per cent of its wheat come from Ukraine and Russia, and the conflict has disrupted the spring planting season. Low-income regions of the world that depend on the countries’ food exports will face increased pressure on food security, which could have significant downstream effects on other crises around the world. Continuation of the conflict will only serve to increase this risk. Although negotiations between the parties to the conflict have been ongoing since the first weeks, a clear resolution remains elusive. Until a ceasefire or peace agreement is in place, the context remains uncertain and unpredictable in Ukraine, neighbouring countries, and further abroad.

The current situation in Ukraine is governed by the four 1949 Geneva Conventions, its First Additional Protocol from 1977 and customary international humanitarian law. The International Red Cross Red Crescent Movement (the Movement) calls upon concerned authorities to support and facilitate the humanitarian response of Movement partners, including by ensuring that any restrictive measures contain effective protection of the humanitarian space, by managing any support to the parties responsibly as well as supporting the parties in fulfilling their responsibilities under International Humanitarian Law.

TARGETING

The number of people affected is unknown due to the developing situation both in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries and the current lack of data, access, and assessments. However, based on estimations provided by local authorities and Red Cross National Societies, the total number of people affected by the conflict can be estimated to be up to 18 million, with over 11 million displaced internally or fleeing the country. This Emergency Appeal aims to increase the reach of the Red Cross National Societies to scale up assistance to 3.6 million people in the immediate term and in their transition to a long-term recovery. To date, up to one million people are estimated to have been assisted by Red Cross National Societies in impacted countries.

In all countries, the National Societies are uniquely positioned to respond as auxiliary to the public authorities in the humanitarian field. While the situation develops, the Red Cross has exclusive access and is currently the only actor that can deliver humanitarian assistance at scale in many contexts. The IFRC’s wider membership is contributing to the response in support of affected National Societies. Complementarity between this Emergency Appeal and the action of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is ensured through country-level coordination mechanisms at strategic, operational, and technical levels, and with IFRC and ICRC senior leadership oversight. The 3.6 million people targeted by the operation fall into three categories defined in the immediate response strategy.

People in Ukraine, including displaced persons and returnees, host communities and those sheltering in places that the Ukrainian Red Cross can reach. Millions of people are directly affected by the conflict in Ukraine, and there are an estimated seven million people displaced within the country, with widespread destruction to housing, facilities, and livelihoods assets. This will be done in close coordination with the ICRC to reach maximum impact.

People on both sides of the borders, attempting to cross to safety. Many lack the capacity to support their basic needs including food, water, shelter, and sanitation while National Societies have a permanent and flexible local presence. Support to border areas is also coordinated with the ICRC as per the evolution of the conflict.

People in neighbouring countries and beyond who face short-term difficulties in terms of basic needs, as well as long-term socio-economic risks and recovery needs (including people temporarily stranded in foreign countries and supported by Red Cross Red Crescent National Societies upon the request of authorities).

Among all these groups, a particular focus will be on vulnerable individuals by Red Cross and Red Crescent standards, including unaccompanied minors, women with children, single-headed families, older adults, and people with disabilities.

The needs are informed by ongoing access to information from Ukraine and activities from neighbouring National Societies supporting people on the move with various services. The general immediate life-saving needs are clear for people on the borders and on the move. In contrast, longer-term needs and activities will be amended depending on the evolution of the situation in the different countries.