Europe Region: Ukraine and impacted countries - Emergency appeal n° MGR65002, Operational Strategy

OPERATIONAL STRATEGY REVISION

The armed conflict in Ukraine has caused tragic loss of human life, destruction of cities and civilian infrastructure, and massive displacement of people inside the country and across borders to neighbouring countries and beyond. Although active since 2014, the conflict escalated in late February 2022 as hostilities spread to most parts of the country. It has led to critical concern for the protection of civilians, especially for those trapped in urban centres. While it has necessitated a massive scale-up in providing humanitarian aid across the country, humanitarian access remains challenging.

Although the geographic scope of hostilities has reduced compared with the first few weeks of the crisis, the needs of people across Ukraine, including refugees/displaced populations and those remaining in hard-hit areas, continue to deteriorate. Hundreds of thousands remain without or have reduced access to water, gas, electricity, and mobile communications. At the same time, internally displaced persons (IDPs) in western Ukraine face challenges securing adequate shelter and finding ways to support themselves and their families. The Red Cross Red Crescent Movement has been scaling up its response to respond to the increasing needs within Ukraine as well as in the neighbouring countries.

This Operational Strategy is part of a Federation-wide approach, focusing on activities across 3 following priorities, with an overall focus on National Society Strengthening.

Health and Care, including Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH); Integrated Assistance, including Shelter, Multi-Purpose Cash, and Livelihoods; Protection and Prevention.

Federation-wide approach

Consistent with the priority given to membership coordination in the Agenda for Renewal, the IFRC Secretariat continues to strengthen its coordination with the membership at both strategic and operational levels as an utmost priority. The Operation Strategy is part of a Federation-wide Framework and membership coordination, based on the response priorities of the Operating National Society and in consultation with all Federation members contributing to the response, leveraging the capacities of all partners to maximize the collective humanitarian impact and ensure linkages between all response activities.

The approach reflected in this Operational Strategy includes

• A Federation-wide country needs assessment and implementation plan with common indicators

• A Federation-wide funding ask to ensure linkages between all response activities (including multilateral, bilateral and activities funded domestically by National Societies and assist in leveraging the capacities of all members of the Federation in the country to maximize the collective humanitarian impact.

• a Federation-wide monitoring and reporting framework to standardize monitoring and reporting and ensure accountability and transparency. The Federation-wide monitoring covers reporting on different activities of National Societies, standard indicators across the IFRC, and financial information. Key messages and communication packages were sent to all National Societies timely and consistently for each emergency response operation. The data collected through this process is shared on the GO platform with public visibility and draws a global picture of the response.