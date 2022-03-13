Europe region: Ukraine and impacted countries - Appeal No. MGR65002 - Immediate Response Strategy: 12 March 2022

Preliminary IFRC funding requirement: 100 million CHF

To assist: 2,000,000 people

Preliminary Federation-wide funding requirement: 500 million CHF

excerpt

Severity of humanitarian conditions

Ukraine is facing a humanitarian crisis that continues to develop every day. As hostilities escalate, a growing number of people are being displaced every day within Ukraine and across international borders, with 2 million having fled the country. Between 24 February and 8 March 2022, OCHA recorded 1,424 civilian casualties, including 516 recorded deaths. The actual human cost of the crisis is likely much higher.

Significant damage to infrastructure as a result of military activity has impacted crucial supply chains and restricted access to vital services and goods in many parts of Ukraine, with a heavier impact on the central and eastern part of the country and sporadic damage in the western part, which to date is less affected by ongoing hostilities. Critical medical supplies are becoming increasingly scarce, including medications and oxygen, putting growing pressure on an already deficient healthcare system. Livelihoods are also seriously affected, and the upcoming crop planting season is likely to fail, threatening food security in the coming year and driving up global food prices since Ukraine is a major agricultural exporter. The large scale displacement of people and sheltering in close quarters is also raising the risk of increased spread of COVID-19. Delivery of assistance to the affected areas of the country requires a dynamic approach that can adapt to the constantly changing situation and level of accessibility.

Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving the country, which means people crossing borders are predominately women, children, older people, people living with disabilities, and other groups facing different forms of vulnerabilities and risks. The most urgent needs identified by rapid needs assessments for people on the move include food assistance, additional reception centres, WASH materials, legal assistance, mental health and psychosocial support and delivery of humanitarian assistance to people waiting to cross borders.

The affected population face different challenges based on where they are:

People in Ukraine, including displaced persons, host communities and those sheltering in place. Millions of people are directly affected by the conflict in Ukraine, and there are an estimated four million people displaced within the country, and widespread destruction of housing and facilities. People on the move, both inside and outside of Ukraine. Many are unable to access their essential needs including food, water, shelter and sanitation. People in neighboring countries and beyond who face short-term difficulties in terms of essential needs, as well as medium and long-term socioeconomic risks and recovery needs. Protracted displacement is a likely scenario, with long-term needs in recovery and integration.

The evolving crisis was met with unprecedented level of global solidarity, in societies directly affected by the population movement, but also beyond.