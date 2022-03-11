Europe and Central Asia Region (ECAR) - Ukraine Situation: Refugee Response in Neighbouring Countries - Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1 - 10 March 2022

Highlights

• As of 10 March, over two million refugees have crossed Ukraine’s Western borders to Europe, with over 1.4 million in Poland, almost 83,000 in the territory of Moldova, 82,000 in Romania, and more than 642,000 in other European countries. UNHCR estimates that as the crisis unfolds, this number may increase to four million people.

• UNICEF’s refugee response in neighboring countries is focused on assuring protection of children made vulnerable by this crisis, closely integrating child protection, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), health and nutrition, education and early childhood development and social protection support.

• UNICEF is working closely with UNHCR and other partners to scale up support for refugee children and their families in Poland, the territory of Moldova, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic, and Belarus.

UNICEF actions will aim to address immediate humanitarian needs in key sectors as well as to strengthen systems and capacities of host countries to support refugee communities in the medium term.

• In Moldova and Romania, UNICEF has already set up four Blue Dot safe spaces that provide crucial protection to refugee children and their families. The process of establishing additional Blue Dots is being accelerated across all seven countries, with eight more planned.

Regional Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

After eight years of conflict that was limited to Eastern Ukraine, the sudden and dramatic escalation of war in Ukraine has resulted in over two million people, half of whom children, fleeing their homes and crossing into neighbouring countries to seek safety, protection, and humanitarian assistance. As the situation continues to unfold, displacement dynamics and needs are expected to continue to grow exponentially, with UNHCR estimating up to four million refugees and asylum-seekers will need humanitarian support in neighbouring countries.

Over 1.4 million refugees (60% of the total) have already arrived in Poland. A significant number are anticipated to stay until they can connect with family members who are still in Ukraine, or until they can eventually return home. The remaining refugees have fled to Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, Moldova, Belarus, and other surrounding countries.

Most refugees are women and children. In addition to being suddenly uprooted from their homes, they are now placed at significant risk of gender-based violence (GBV), sexual exploitation and abuse, psychological trauma and family separation. Children are in desperate need of safety and stability, the most vulnerable being those unaccompanied or separated from their families, who are at heightened risk when they move across borders. Given this, UNICEF and UNHCR issued a joint statement calling for the protection of unaccompanied and separated children fleeing Ukraine, urging neighbouring and impacted countries to ensure their immediate identification and registration, offer safe spaces for children and families linked to national child protection systems and expand capacity of emergency care arrangements with screened caregivers as well as other critical services for the protection of children.

Disabilities and special needs add an additional layer of vulnerability. This requires all UNICEF programme interventions to respond to the needs of this important vulnerable population group in different contexts.