EUAA Training has been critical in harmonising the protection provided to millions

Over a decade of experience in providing training on asylum and reception enabled the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) to react quickly to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Agency has provided critical training on implementing the Temporary Protection Directive, and enabled Member States to take a harmonised approach in protecting over 4.2 million people so far.

In the first half of 2022, the EUAA has provided training to over 1000 officials in the context of the invasion of Ukraine, in order to help Member States' national authorities as well as neighbouring countries rapidly build-up capacity and manage the humanitarian consequences of Russia's actions.

Participation in training provided as part of the operational assistance offered to Member States has seen a 33% increase in this first semester of 2022, compared to all of 2021. In addition, the number of individuals trained has doubled year-over-year. The training focuses on building capacity in national asylum and/or reception systems to strengthen resilience and enhance convergence of the Common European Asylum System (CEAS) in the long term.